World Vapers' Alliance: Silent No More: Protesters Demand Consumer Voice at Tobacco Control Summit

DUBLIN, June 24, 2025staged a silent protest outside the venue, visually highlighting the exclusion of consumers from global tobacco and nicotine policy debates. Demonstrators with their mouths taped symbolised the ongoing marginalisation of those most affected by regulatory decisions.

The protest is part of the "Voices Unheard-Consumers Matter!" campaign, launched as delegates gathered inside to discuss the future of tobacco control without meaningful input from the consumers who are most impacted by these policies. This exclusion is especially concerning with COP11 in Geneva approaching and the World Health Organization pushing for bans on flavoured nicotine products-a move that would deny adults safer alternatives.

Michael Landl, Director of the World Vapers' Alliance, warned that outdated, ideologically driven policies, often influenced by powerful interests like Michael Bloomberg, threaten to reverse progress in reducing smoking rates. "Safer nicotine alternatives have the potential to save millions of lives, but only if they are supported by sensible, evidence-based regulation. We cannot afford to let ideology stand in the way of real progress," Landl said.

The campaign comes at a time when the World Health Organization (WHO) is pushing for sweeping bans on flavoured nicotine products, including e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches. Such measures would remove vital tools from adults seeking to quit smoking and could drive many back to combustible tobacco.

Alberto Gómez Hernández, Policy and Advocacy Manager for the WVA, stressed the importance of listening to consumers. "Instead of banning flavours and safer alternatives, we need policies that protect both youth and adult smokers who want to quit smoking," he explained.

The protest underscores the urgent need for genuine consumer inclusion and evidence-based harm reduction as the world prepares for COP11.

For media enquiries and high-resolution images, please contact:

Michael Landl

info@worldvapersalliance.com

WORLD VAPERS' ALLIANCE INC

18117 BISCAYNE BLVD PMB 60190

MIAMI, FL 33160

High-quality pictures of the protest can be found here .

More information about flavour bans:

https://worldvapersalliance.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Briefing-WHO-Flavour-Ban.pdf

More about the WVA's demands:

https://worldvapersalliance.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Rethinking-Tobacco-control-Report.pdf

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d4efecb-c0f8-4b11-b8e1-a6ca20c5548a