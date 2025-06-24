London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - KaJ Labs, a leading decentralized AI and blockchain research foundation, has secured $125 million in XRP to fund the development of Imagen Network's cross-chain social intelligence systems. The reserve will support the rollout of scalable AI modules, community-powered analytics, and decentralized profile syncing tools that anchor Imagen's vision for modular, user-owned social infrastructure.

As the first decentralized AI social platform, Imagen is developing intelligent social tools that evolve with user behavior. The new funding in XRP will drive key advancements including AI-driven community scoring, adaptive content moderation, and interoperable identity mapping across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana.

The XRP reserve will also provide long-term liquidity for ecosystem growth, serve as collateral for incentive pools, and back utility layers connected to Imagen's $IMAGE token. This investment positions Imagen to deliver faster, lower-cost, and multichain-accessible social intelligence features-critical for Web3's shift away from centralized control.

Following previous strategic moves-such as a $52M investment and MEXC exchange listing-this XRP reserve demonstrates KaJ Labs' deep commitment to empowering decentralized platforms with real financial and technological backing.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focused on developing innovative solutions in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and Web3 infrastructure. The organization invests in high-impact projects that prioritize decentralization, transparency, and community empowerment. KaJ Labs supports platforms like Imagen Network to build intelligent, user-owned ecosystems that redefine digital experiences.

