The Bloom Brand, a recognized U.S. leader in cannabis vape, is making its international debut in the United Kingdom through an exclusive partnership with New Garden Pharma, a leading European EU-GMP cannabis operator. Together, the two companies will launch Bloom's award-winning Classic and Live vape collections in the UK in Q1 2026.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250623573625/en/

This marks Bloom's first international market expansion, as the company continues its global growth strategy with additional EU markets in development for 2026 and beyond. UK patients will gain access to Bloom's superior formulations and proprietary hardware systems.

For more than a decade, Bloom has built its reputation on delivering terpene-rich, flavor-forward strains paired with reliable technology. The brand has an established and leading presence across leading U.S. markets including California, Illinois, Florida, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Virginia.

"Expanding into the UK is a pivotal step towards our mission to reshape the global cannabis experience," said Ovidiu (David) Chiorpec, Director of Business Development at Bloom. "We've spent over a decade building a brand that patients trust in the U.S., and we're excited to introduce the UK consumer to a new level of excellence and sophistication in the vape category."

New Garden Pharma, medical subsidiary of New Garden Group, is a trusted name in European cannabis manufacturing who combines a unique supply chain model with a proven track record in regulatory compliance and market expansion. With established infrastructure across the continent, the company will lead Bloom's UK entry ensuring a compliant, efficient, and scalable launch across all channels.

"We're excited to welcome Bloom to the UK market," said Alexey Brylev, CEO of New Garden Group. "As an established operator across European medical cannabis markets, we bring the EU-GMP manufacturing expertise, local insight, and regulatory know-how needed to help global brands thrive. This partnership reflects our broader mission: to deliver world-class products to European patients and to raise the bar for quality, safety, and innovation across the continent."

For more information, visit thebloombrand.com or Instagram (@bloomforthepeople) and newgardenpharma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250623573625/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Allison Pankow CMO Bloom allison@thebloombrand.com

New Garden Pharma Contact:

Delia Flanagan Business Development Manager| delia.flanagan@newgardenpharma.com