ACI's unified cloud-based payments platform to boost operational resiliency and support increasing non-functional requirements of modern payment systems

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, has expanded its global technology partnership ecosystem to help financial institutions across the globe increase operational resiliency and address evolving regulatory requirements to safeguard the stability of the financial system.

Building on strategic partnerships with Microsoft, Red Hat and IBM, ACI is collaborating with MongoDB, a document-oriented NoSQL database, and open source technology NATS from Synadia Communications for the reference architecture of ACI Connetic, ACI's unified, cloud-native payments platform. These partnerships help extend ACI Connetic far beyond a traditional payments hub, delivering robust, highly functional payment engines to support financial institutions in meeting growingly stringent non-functional requirements and increase resilience against potential disruptions.

Banks have come under increasing pressure to future-proof their payments infrastructure, as the industry shifts toward real-time, API-driven, globally distributed architectures. With traditional architectures creaking under the weight of new demands and digital-native players setting new benchmarks for performance, availability and innovation, regulators across the globe have called on banks to shore up defences and increase operational resilience.

New laws-including Europe's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), the UK's operational resiliency scheme, and Australia's CPS 230 Operational Risk Management standard-all require banks to follow stringent guidelines for safeguarding against information and communication technology-related incidents. These regulations aim to improve banks' operational resilience, with the ultimate goal of protecting economies and consumers from the impact of operational disruptions.

"Maintaining operational resilience in a fast-moving commercial environment is a critical challenge for financial institutions," commented Scotty Perkins, head of product for banking and intermediaries at ACI Worldwide. "ACI Connetic has been designed not only to help banks to future-proof their payments infrastructure but also to support the increasing non-functional requirements of modern payments. Our cutting-edge technology supports the resilience, scalability and security of banks' payments systems, while streamlining the transition to cloud-based infrastructures to improve operational efficiency."

ACI Connetic brings together card and account-to-account processing on a single, unified platform, delivering a unique combination of proven payments capabilities, integrated fraud prevention and cutting-edge cloud architecture. Designed to meet the demands of modern banking, it gives financial institutions the flexibility, scalability and resilience they need to compete in an increasingly complex payments landscape.

