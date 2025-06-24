AU Small Finance Bank to offer complimentary airport transfers for NRI customers

MUMBAI, India, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AU Small Finance Bank (AU), India's largest Small Finance Bank, today announced a lifestyle-driven association with MakeMyTrip, India's leading travel platform, to offer complimentary cab booking services in India worth ?2,000.

By addressing a key convenience gap for inbound travelers, the Bank aims to welcome its global clientele with smoother and more connected journeys, the moment they land in India or during their stay. This service will be extended to NRI customers of AU ivy, AU Eternity, andAU Royale - the Bank's premium banking programs.

Currently, AU offers a comprehensive suite of NRE and NRO banking services, including attractive interest rates of up to 6.75% p.a. on Savings Account, AU FCNR (B) Deposit rates of up to 5.75% p.a., zero cross-currency charges and dedicated relationship managers.

Mr. Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director & Deputy CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, "Today's NRI customers expect more than just financial returns they value convenience, care, and connection. At AU, we offer holistic banking experience to NRIs with high interest rates, zero cross-currency charges, and personalized digital support. Our partnership with MakeMyTrip reflects this ethos, making our customers feel at home the moment they land. It's a small gesture with a big message: we're here for every step of their journey."

About AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank Limisted is a Scheduled Commercial Bank and India's largest Small Finance Bank by scale. Since becoming a bank in 2017, AU SFB has built a diversified retail banking model, offering services across deposits, loans, credit cards, investments, and insurance, supported by digital innovations like 24x7 video banking, AU 0101 app, and WhatsApp Banking. AU's wide network of over 2,456 banking touchpoints across 21 States and 4 Union Territories enables service to more than 1.13 Lac Crore+. customers, powered by a workforce of 50,900+ employees. As on 31stMarch 2025, AU has a Shareholders' Funds of ?17,166 Crore, Deposit base of ?1,24,269 Crore, Total Loan Portfolio of ?1,15,704 Crore and a Balance sheet size of ?1.57 Lac Crore+.

