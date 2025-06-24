Amazing AI PLC Announces Bitcoin Treasury Policy

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Amazing AI plc (AQSE:AAI) - AAI, a global fintech group specialising in online consumer loans, announces that it has implemented a Bitcoin Treasury Policy.The Company will continue to focus on delivering its organic growth strategy centered on consumer lending and on exploring AI finance related services whilst growing a bitcoin treasury over the shorter-term.

The Company's Bitcoin Treasury Policyaligns with the Directors' views that bitcoin provides a means to preserve value over time and serve as a hedge against both inflation and geopolitical events. In line with its current fiat consumer lending activities in the US, the Company is also exploring bitcoin related lending opportunities in developed and emerging markets, particularly in The Philippines and Africa. Paul Mathieson, CEO of AAI, has previous experience in setting up a crypto coin, crypto exchange and facilitating the free transfer of funds via a crypto coin for overseas foreign workers from Spain to The Philippines.

The Company intends to strategically allocate capital generated from its business operations and future fundraisings, with the aim of maintaining a treasury consisting of both traditional cash reserves and bitcoin.

The Company is exploring potential fundraising opportunities for this purpose, following which, the Directors anticipate being in a position to potentially commence bitcoin acquisitions in July 2025.

Relevant material changes to its bitcoin treasury holdings and further updates on the Bitcoin Treasury Policy will be announced by the Company in a timely manner.

Paul Mathieson, CEO of Amazing AI plc said,"We believe there are synergies between our core online consumer loans business, best-of-breed AI finance related services and our new Bitcoin Treasury Policy."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

About Amazing AI plc

Amazing AI plc (AAI) is an AI driven, consumer finance fintech innovator that leverages its regulated licensed lending and collections operations, experience and network to distribute best-of-breed AI finance related services globally, specifically focused on lending, collections and debt financing services. AAI operates under the consumer brand Mr. Amazing Loans in the United States with state consumer lending licenses/certificates of authority and an established track-record of lending, collections and regulatory compliance for over 14 years. AAI intends to investigate further utilisation of AI in its own US consumer lending operational processes and seek additional strategic collaborations, joint ventures and acquisitions in the AI sector globally, including in AI deception detection services to increase underwriting and collections performance. AAI also plans to investigate the potential to conduct its own enhanced product/service development, territory customisation and new service initiatives.

For more information please visit: www.investmentevolution.com/investors

