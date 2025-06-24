Neuranics, a Glasgow-based innovator in ultra-sensitive magnetic sensing solutions, has been shortlisted as one of six projects to be supported through the £160 million Glasgow City Region Investment Zone.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250623305960/en/

Prof. Hadi Heidari, CTO of Neuranics, driving sensor innovation

Formally confirmed in the UK Government Spending Review, the Investment Zone aims to accelerate innovation in advanced manufacturing areas such as semiconductors. Neuranics' project, in partnership with Kelvin Nanotechnology (KNT) and the James Watt Nanofabrication Centre (JWNC) at the University of Glasgow, will create a new nanofabrication centre establishing world-leading manufacturing capability for magnetic sensor technology.

The facility will be the first in the UK dedicated to full end-to-end magnetic sensor fabrication and assembly, supported by advanced tools including one of only two Ion Beam Etch systems in the UK. The project will strengthen UK supply chains, enable faster product development and secure local ownership of high-value IP.

Neuranics' TMR sensors detect minute magnetic fields from the human body, enabling next-generation wearables, gesture interfaces and health monitoring tools. With strong global interest from major consumer electronics companies, bringing production to Glasgow will position the region as a world leader in sensor innovation.

Key project outcomes will include:

Over 100 skilled jobs over ten years in engineering, manufacturing and commercial roles

A major boost to Glasgow's advanced manufacturing infrastructure

Strengthened local supply chains across the Scottish tech ecosystem

Inclusive training pathways through apprenticeships and graduate roles

Increased collaboration with regional tech and academic partners

"We are delighted to have been shortlisted as part of the Glasgow City Region Investment Zone," said Noel McKenna, CEO of Neuranics. "This project will be a catalyst for economic growth, driving innovation in bio-signal monitoring and giving other companies and researchers access to world-class infrastructure, right here in Scotland."

The project directly supports the aims of the Glasgow City Region Investment Zone, Scotland's National Strategy for Economic Transformation and the UK Government's Levelling Up agenda. It is expected to boost advanced manufacturing, support net-zero goals and widen access to high-growth tech careers.

About Neuranics

Neuranics, based in Scotland, is a pioneering company at the forefront of magnetic sensing solutions, redefining human-machine interaction. By integrating ultra-sensitive TMR technology with custom circuit design and advanced hardware and software, Neuranics develops transformative solutions for XR, next-generation human-machine interfaces, and wearable health monitoring.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250623305960/en/

Contacts:

Charlene Alcantar

Email: info@neuranics.com

www.neuranics.com