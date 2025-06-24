AISWEI Technology Co., Ltd: AISWEI Shines at SNEC with Pioneering Solutions

SHANGHAI, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At SNEC, the world's largest and most influential photovoltaic exhibition that was held in Shanghai from June 11th to 13th, AISWEI, a leading global clean energy technology company, and its overseas brand, Solplanet, became one of the most popular booths at the event with its strong product lineup and technological expertise.

The AISWEI booth, designed around the core concept of "Together with AISWEI", showcased cutting-edge energy solutions for different application scenarios, ranging from residential balcony and rooftop to C&I and utility power stations, including many highly innovative new products, offering visitors an impressive showcase of green energy technology.

AISWEI has been ranked No.1 in China's residential market for four consecutive years. At SNEC, AISWEI unveiled its latest innovations, including the new residential three-phase PV inverter ASW 30-40kW LT-G4-M4 series, the PV micro inverter ASW 1.6-2.25kW MS series, and the split-phase hybrid inverter ASW 3-6kW BH-MP2 series, all designed for specified regional markets. These three inverters are highly favored by the market for their excellent power generation capacity and high cost performance. Meanwhile, the high-voltage batteries Ai-HB 075-200A G2 Pro series, the low-voltage batteries ASW Ai-LB-G3 5-20kWh series and ASW5120-LB-E 5-20kWh series for energy storage were unveiled at SNEC for the first time, providing diversified choices to meet users' needs.

In the field of commercial and industrial PV, the three-phase PV inverters ASW 75-110kW LT series, ASW 125kW LT series and ASW 150kW LT series fully meet the requirements of C&I users of different scales. Among them, ASW 150kW LT series which will soon be launched, as the key new product, is characterized by safety, high efficiency and intelligence.

Furthermore, the newly launched ASW Sol-RSD rapid shutdown series introduces a "protection lock" feature to the C&I energy management system, specifically designed for the Southeast Asian market.

"Product R&D must be intrinsically linked with market needs. This principle drives AISWEI's technological innovation and highlights our commitment to the global market and refined management," said Dr. Zhang Yong, President and CEO of AISWEI. "In the photovoltaic industry, only by growing together with our customers can companies thrive steadily and adapt to the rhythm of the times."

With regards to utility scale power plants, AISWEI presented the three-phase PV inverter ASW 250-360kW HT series. This product is equipped with the latest technological achievements of AISWEI in recent years and is ahead of similar products.

AISWEI's innovative and high-quality solutions garnered significant acclaim from international visitors at SNEC. The company remains dedicated to pioneering R&D, addressing the evolving demands of the global clean energy transition, and empowering greener lifestyles worldwide. As we move toward a sustainable future, AISWEI invites everyone to join in this journey, walking together every step of the way.

AISWEI, formerly known as SMA's Chinese subsidiary, has been successfully manufacturing high-quality and reliable products since 2009. Today, AISWEI is a leading R&D and manufacturing company focusing on clean energy, delivering a broad portfolio of photovoltaic and hybrid inverter products, EV chargers, and smart energy management systems.

Headquartered in Shanghai with three R&D centers, one manufacturing hub, AISWEI's operational outreach extends across Asia, Europe, South America, Africa, and Oceania, with its products distributed in over 60 countries and regions. We are driven by a simple idea: solar for everybody. We strive to create the best possible experience for our distributors, installers, and end-users by focusing on quality, reliability, and user-friendly products. Solplanet is committed to providing a clean energy future to everyone.

