Carnegie Foundation - Peace Palace: Call for Submissions: Peace Palace awards 2025 Youth Carnegie Peace Prize

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the globe, young people are emerging as powerful agents of peace, driving change in their communities and beyond. To recognize and amplify their efforts, the Youth Carnegie Peace Prize will once again be awarded this fall at the Peace Palace - the international symbol of "Peace through Law." Now in its fourth edition, the prize celebrates inspiring young peacebuilders who are making a meaningful impact. Applications are open until 31 July 2025.

Youth Carnegie Peace Prize

"Young people are not only citizens with equal rights but also powerful agents for change whose voices must be fully heard," said António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations. It is the younger generation that holds the key to shaping a more peaceful world. Every day, countless young people are already making a difference-often in challenging circumstances-by working toward positive change in their communities.

To highlight and support these efforts, the Carnegie Foundation - Peace Palace and the Youth Peace Initiative have launched a video competition to showcase best practices from young peacebuilders around the world. Awarded biennially, the Youth Carnegie Peace Prize honors the inspiring work of young individuals in (post-)conflict settings. The prize not only offers recognition but also aims to motivate others to take action and launch their own peacebuilding initiatives.

In December 2023, the international youth organization World's Youth for Climate Justice received the Youth Carnegie Peace Prize for its dedicated efforts to combat climate change through international law and its advocacy for climate justice. This year, the Prize will open up again, to once more select the most inspiring, creative and impactful initiative to become the 2025-2027 Youth Peace Ambassador.

Call for Submissions

The Youth Peace Initiative and the Carnegie Foundation are seeking young peacebuilders who are ready to represent youth voices and amplify their impact. Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 are invited to submit a video explaining how their work or project contributes to peace. By sharing their stories, they can inspire others to become active agents of change. Videos must be submitted by 31 July 2025 via the Peace Palace website www.peacepalace.org/youthprize.

Award Ceremony at the Peace Palace

The winner of the 2025 Youth Carnegie Peace Prize will be announced in the fall of 2025. The award will be presented during a festive ceremony at the Peace Palace, attended by distinguished guests including representatives of international organizations based in The Hague, international students, and members of the diplomatic corps. The event will also be livestreamed, allowing audiences around the world to join in and celebrate the achievements of young peacebuilders.

The Peace Palace

The Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands, is the international icon for "Peace through Law" and opened its doors in 1913. Owned and managed by the Carnegie Foundation, the Peace Palace houses the United Nations International Court of Justice, the Permanent Court of Arbitration, The Hague Academy of International Law, and the Peace Palace Library.

