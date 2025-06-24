SWARM Biotactics, developer of bio-robotic systems based on fully controllable living insects for mission-critical operations, has secured €10 million in seed funding, bringing its total raised to €13 million, including a €3 million pre-seed. The round was backed by a consortium of international investors from Europe, the United States, and Australia, including Vertex Ventures US, Possible Ventures, and Capnamic, who was the first investor in the pre-seed round. Several early backers also increased their stakes in the oversubscribed round.

A SWARM Biotactics bio-robotic unit equipped with a custom sensor backpack for intelligence gathering in inaccessible terrain. (Photo: SWARM Biotactics)

UNMATCHED ACCESS FOR CRITICAL MISSIONS

SWARM Biotactics is creating a new category of robotics: living, intelligent systems designed for environments where machines can't go-cluttered, denied, and high-risk terrain. Bio-robotic swarms consist of cockroaches equipped with a custom-built backpack for control, sensing, and secure communication-enabling precise navigation and real-time data collection in the most inaccessible places. SWARM delivers highly scalable bio-robotic systems for defense, security, and disaster response.

"We're entering a decade where access, autonomy, and resilience define geopolitical advantage," said Stefan Wilhelm, CEO of SWARM Biotactics. "Conventional systems fail where control is needed most-denied zones, collapsed infrastructure, politically complex terrain.

SWARM is the first company building an entirely new category of robotics: biologically integrated, AI-enabled, and mass-deployable systems for persistent intelligence in places no drone or ground robot can reach. This funding moves us from deep tech to deployment-delivering the infrastructure democracies need to operate more smartly, more safely, and with total tactical awareness."

FROM DEEP TECH R&D TO OPERATIONAL READINESS

SWARM will use the new funding to transition from advanced research to field deployment. Priorities include:

Launching operational pilots in Europe and North America with defense, national security, and emergency response agencies.

Scaling production of proprietary sensor backpacks, neural interfaces, and swarm infrastructure.

Expanding its R&D centers and its international go-to-market and engineering hub.

Recruiting top talent in insect neurobiology, embedded AI, field robotics, and dual-use system integration.

"Our mission is to build a scalable, dual-use intelligence platform that adapts to any terrain, threat, or mission," said Moritz Strube, CTO and co-founder. "This funding round validates the vision-and brings in the right global partners to help us scale."

ABOUT SWARM BIOTACTICS

Founded in 2024, SWARM Biotactics develops fully controllable bio-robotic systems for defense, national security, disaster response, and industrial inspection. By combining biology with edge AI, swarm intelligence, and secure communications, SWARM delivers real-time data from the world's most inaccessible places. The company is headquartered in Kassel, Germany, with a U.S. subsidiary in San Francisco, California.

