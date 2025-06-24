Around $1. 4 billion in US clean energy manufacturing investments were canceled in May 2025 due to policy uncertainty, according to research group E2. Republican districts saw the greatest impact, with more than $9 billion in projects canceled, delayed or shut down so far this year. From pv magazine USA The United States experienced a surge in industrial production in the past three years as a result of passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. However, that may change as the US Senate prepares to vote on a massive tax and spending bill that would increase taxes on clean energy factories and projects, ...

