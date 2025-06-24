Realtime's Industrial Automation Decision Engine Brings Speed, Precision, and Confidence to Robotics Deployments

Automatica 2025 - Realtime Robotics, the leader in automated collision-free motion planning, control, and optimization, today announced the release of two new direct integrations for Resolver, its cloud-based solution that dramatically accelerates the design and deployment of robotic workcells.

Users of Visual Components or Mitsubishi Electric's MELSOFT Gemini 3D manufacturing simulation software can now utilize Resolver's powerful industrial AI without having to leave their preferred environment. These new integrations join the existing integration with Siemens Process Simulate, which was available at launch.

Realtime will be highlighting these new Resolver integrations, as well as a full, interactive demo of Resolver, at Automatica 2025, taking place from June 24-27, 2025 in Munich, Germany. Realtime can be found in Hall B6, booth 301.

Realtime Robotics' Resolver is a cloud-based optimization engine that automates the most time- and labor-intensive parts of robotic workcell design; namely, path planning, task allocation, sequencing, and layout validation. Whether engineering a brand new production line or upgrading a single robotic workcell, Resolver empowers users to achieve superhuman cycle times resulting in faster builds, fewer errors, and validated designs in mere minutes. The longer Resolver runs, the more options it provides, shortening the cycle time until the desired outcome is reached.

"Since launching Resolver commercially last month following six months of intensive collaboration with automotive OEMs and their line builders and integrators across the U.S., EU, Japan, and China we've seen momentum accelerate rapidly," said Peter Howard, CEO, Realtime Robotics. "Two OEMs are already citing Resolver in their requests for proposal, while others are already using it as part of their internal standard workflows. This rapid acceptance is based on the consistent 15 to 40% cycle time improvements users are enjoying."

Partnership With Visual Components

The launch of the Visual Components integration with Resolver is part of Realtime Robotics' larger partnership with Visual Components. Known as "the fastest way from concept to reality," Visual Components has built its reputation on intuitive, collaborative 3D simulation and robot offline-programming tools, backed by an expansive library of over 3,500 components and 1,600 robot models. On top of that strong foundation, there is growing traction for more complex use cases, such as large-scale automotive spot-welding cells. Combined with Resolver, Visual Components can now be used to solve cells of any complexity and size, and at remarkable speed.

To support customers tackling these ambitious projects, Realtime Robotics is offering a joint trial: get one month of Visual Components robot offline programming (OLP) software free when exploring the Resolver sandbox. To sign up for a free trial of Resolver, click here. To request the extended trial of Visual Components, click here and just mention "Realtime Robotics" and "Resolver" in the "How We Can Help" section to receive the extended, four week trial.

For more information on each integration, please see the official Realtime Robotics documentation for each below:

Siemens Process Simulate

Visual Components

Mitsubishi Electric MELSOFT Gemini

About Realtime Robotics

Realtime Robotics is the leader in automated collision-free motion planning, control, and optimization for industrial robots. The company's revolutionary technology dramatically accelerates the design and deployment of robotic workcells by solving for cycle-time optimized motions, interlocks, multi-robot coordination, real-time object detection and reaction, and robot task allocation. For more information, please visit our website, see our technology in action here, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

