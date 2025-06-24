Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold-Geheimtipp? Könnte diese Aktie der nächste Junior-Gold-Star aus Australien sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.06.2025 09:06 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dstny Group appoints Pieter Verstraeten as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate sustainable growth

BRUSSELS, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstny Group, the leading European provider of business communications solutions, announces the appointment of Pieter Verstraeten as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective immediately. Verstraeten brings years of experience in telecom, technology and strategy to achieve Dstny's scalable and sustainable growth in its European markets.

Pieter Verstraeten - New CRO Dstny Group

In order to enter the next phase of growth, it is crucial to bring all commercial functions under one strategy. As CRO, Pieter will oversee all revenue-generating functions, namely sales and customer success. Pieter is based at the Dstny headquarters in Belgium and reports directly to CEO Daan De Wever. He will play an important role in integrating cross-functional collaboration, making growth a responsibility for everyone at Dstny.

"I am very excited to join Dstny and contribute to building a growth engine that is both ambitious and customer-focused," says Pieter Verstraeten, CRO of the Dstny Group. "My focus will be on supporting the various teams, refining the approach, and translating the strategy into results."

Before joining Dstny, Pieter worked as Chief Strategy Officer at a leading technology company where he was responsible for strategic execution and transformation. Prior to that, he worked at Proximus for more than ten years in various GTM and strategic roles. With his extensive experience in scaling large and international organizations, he is now set to guide the One Dstny go-to-market teams through their next phase of development.

"As we enter the next phase of growth, it is essential to streamline all commercial activities within a single overarching strategy. The creation of the CRO position reflects a clear focus within the entire Dstny Group on commercial performance, customer experience, and operational excellence," explains Daan De Wever, CEO of the Dstny Group. "With his extensive experience in strategy and growth, combined with his background in technology and telecom, Pieter will be able to help the Dstny Group accelerate revenue growth, improve customer value, and reduce acquisition costs as a member of the management team."

About Dstny
Dstny makes hybrid work actually work by simplifying business communications across all boundaries - devices, locations, teams, and applications. Our solutions combine mobile-first architecture with patented technology to seamlessly integrate voice, video, and messaging into business-critical tools.

Through our AI-enabled platform and world-leading Microsoft Teams integration, we empower over 4 million users across 80+ markets to connect effortlessly with colleagues and customers, no matter where they work.

Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has over 1,000 employees in 7 European countries. Learn more at www.dstny.com.

Contact
Christian Hed - CMO, Dstny
christian.hed@dstny.com
Tel: +46707187603

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714836/Pieter_Verstraeten_CRO_Dstny.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1927871/Dstny_Logo.jpg

Dstny Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dstny-group-appoints-pieter-verstraeten-as-chief-revenue-officer-to-accelerate-sustainable-growth-302486346.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.