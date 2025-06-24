Anzeige
Gold-Geheimtipp? Könnte diese Aktie der nächste Junior-Gold-Star aus Australien sein?
PR Newswire
24.06.2025 09:12 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT exits property remediation specialist Recover

  • Following EQT's acquisition in 2020, Recover has invested in its digital capabilities while divesting non-core business units to sharpen focus on water, fire and other core property remediation services

STOCKHOLM, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recover, a leading Scandinavian property remediation specialist, today announced a change of ownership from EQT VIII ("EQT") and minority investors to industrial investment company Pangea AS.

Recover, which employs approximately 1,730 people across the Nordics, plays a critical role in providing essential restoration services following water, fire, and environmental damage. EQT acquired the Company in early 2020 and despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Recover has undergone a significant transformation. The Company has been future-proofed through strategic investments in digitization, including a new ERP and FSM system, and has sharpened its focus by divesting non-core business units.

Åge Landro, CEO of Pangea and Chair of Recover, commented: "Recover is a market-leading platform with strong operations and highly dedicated employees. We are excited to partner with the Company and look forward to supporting its continued growth journey across the Nordics and beyond."

Juho Frilander, Managing Director in the EQT Private Equity advisory team, added: "We would like to thank the management team and all employees at Recover for their hard work and commitment over the past years. The transformation of the business has been impressive and Recover is now well-positioned to thrive in the years to come."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-exits-property-remediation-specialist-recover,c4167730

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4167730/3518972.pdf

PR_EQT exits property remediation specialist Recover_24.06.25

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/pexels-nicobecker-5667392,c3421001

pexels-nicobecker-5667392

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-exits-property-remediation-specialist-recover-302489384.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
