Redstone Investment Group, LLC: FILMSCAPE 2025 to Feature Interactive Instruction Using Global RGB LED Technologies' Newest Virtual Production Screens

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / The latest advancements in virtual production LED technology will take center stage at FILMSCAPE 2025, thanks to the event's newest sponsor, Global RGB LED Technologies LLC. Hosted by CineCity Studios of Chicago on June 21 and 22, 2025, FILMSCAPE 2025 is the Midwest's premier film industry trade show and exposition, featuring vendors, product exhibitions, and instructional workshops designed to advance Illinois' film industry-the fastest-growing film community in the United States.

Event Details:

Dates: June 21 & 22, 2025

Location: CineCity Studios, 1414 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60608

About: More than a tradeshow, FILMSCAPE is a dynamic gathering for filmmakers, industry professionals, and creatives to connect, learn, and explore the latest in film technology and production. Attendees can expect hands-on workshops, engaging panels, and networking opportunities with leaders in the field.

"Earlier this year, Global RGB LED Technologies (GLRT) introduced its latest products, the COSMOS and GALAXY LED virtual production panels, to demonstrate visionary next-generation engineering designs now available for filming, sale, or rental through VP LED (located on the CineCity Studios campus), our exclusive

U.S. distribution partner," said GLRT CEO Bill Curtis. "We are proud to partner with FILMSCAPE 2025 to help provide current and future filmmakers with the knowledge and equipment they need to present their stories in the most vivid format imaginable."

A highlight of the event will be a standing-room-only instructional panel led by the engineers behind the COSMOS and GALAXY virtual production panels. These innovative panels enable video and audio productions to be completed faster and with greater precision and clarity. Filmmakers and actors alike have welcomed the new technology, which allows for more authentic performances by enabling real-time interaction with dynamic backgrounds-an essential element in today's modern productions.

"CineCity Studios always stands ready to assist the Midwest film community seeking to take filmmaking to the next level," said CineCity Creative Director Vince Shade. "I have been working with the GLRT products for months now, and I know directors, cinematographers, pre-visualization artists, lighting technicians, and actors will be eager to work with this cutting-edge technology through VP LED at CineCity Studios. We can't wait to see the end result on the silver screen."

Redstone Investment Group LLC is proud to announce the investment success to Global LED RGB Technologies Virtual Production event.

