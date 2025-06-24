Italian energy giant Eni has sold a minority stake in its Plenitude subsidiary to US-based investment company Ares for €2 billion ($2. 32 billion). Eni has agreed to sell a 20% stake in its renewable energy unit Plenitude to Ares Management Alternative Credit, which is part of US-based investment firm Ares Management. The purchase price was set at approximately €2 billion. "The transaction is based on an equity value of Plenitude of €10 billion, corresponding to an enterprise value of more than €12 billion," Eni said in a statement. "The agreement with Ares is part of Eni's development of its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...