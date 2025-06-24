Launches New AI-Powered Capabilities for Real-Time, Cross-Channel Customer Engagement Including RCS and WhatsApp

Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO), the only CRM built for B2C brands, today announced a major platform enhancement to solve one of marketing's most persistent challenges: disconnected customer experiences.

Now marketers can stop guessing and start orchestrating based on real-time insights. New product features use AI to deliver personalized, cross-channel experiences based on individual customer preferences all from one platform. Unveiled live at K:LDN, Klaviyo's flagship European event, the launch gives global brands like Castore, AS Beauty, and Paul Smith a first look at what's possible for true omnichannel marketing.

Built on the Klaviyo Data Platform (KDP)-which processes over 2 billion daily events across 7 billion+ customer profiles-this release addresses a core problem: fragmented tools and slow decision-making. Marketers can now run campaigns across email, SMS/RCS, push, WhatsApp, and mobile, all from one place, without waiting on integrations or syncs. In a market where budgets are tight and attention is scarce, this gives teams the ability to move faster, cut waste, and prove real-time impact, without adding cost or complexity.

"Klaviyo has completely transformed how we operate. We're no longer guessing what works-Klaviyo AI helps us move faster, make smarter decisions, and drive better results," said Max Holland, Senior CRM Manager at Castore. "As a fast-growing brand, we need tech that keeps pace with our team and our customers. It's not just about managing channels anymore-it's about unlocking new ways to connect as we scale."

What's New: Redefining Omnichannel Marketing

Klaviyo's latest innovations give marketers full control of their omnichannel strategy-powered by real-time data and designed for growth.

Omnichannel Campaign Builder (in beta, GA in Q3): a brand-new canvas inside Klaviyo for marketers to plan, launch, and measure complex, multi-day campaigns across email, SMS/RCS, push and WhatsApp. With built-in insights and AI-optimized delivery, teams can execute faster, reduce costs, and increase ROI-without switching tools or duplicating work.

(GA): AI automatically learns each customer's preferred channels and time to engage, then delivers messages where and when they're most likely to convert.

(in beta, GA in Q3): Allows brands to reach customers where they already are with rich, interactive messages that boost engagement and drive action-all without leaving the messaging app.

(GA on June 30) Provides real-time visibility into what's driving revenue, not just what got the last click-so you can invest in what's really working.

Why Now: The Market Has Changed

Consumer shopping behavior is more complex than ever, moving across channels and devices. But most martech stacks weren't built for that. Marketing teams lose time switching between systems and reconciling disconnected data. Klaviyo removes the friction by bringing customer data, content, orchestration, and reporting into one platform.

New Klaviyo research* shows the cost of inaction:

54% of consumers ignore brand messages in at least one channel, waiting for better offers elsewhere

ignore brand messages in at least one channel, waiting for better offers elsewhere 77% shop across three or more channels and they expect brands to deliver a connected, personalized experience across all of them

and they expect brands to deliver a connected, personalized experience across all of them Consumers switch channels based on time of day, with email and SMS preferred most in the morning, and apps or social in the evening

In this new reality, precision, timing and orchestration aren't optional, they're a requirement.

"Marketing isn't broken-but the way brands have been forced to do it is," said Andrew Bialecki, CEO and co-founder of Klaviyo. "We're giving consumer businesses a fundamentally better system: one that's built on real-time insights, doesn't sacrifice scalability or performance, and helps them operate the way consumers behave: fluidly, across channels, in real-time."

"The biggest mistake brands make is assuming customers behave logically. They don't-and never have," said Rory Sutherland, Vice Chairman, Ogilvy. "In an omnichannel world, success depends on your ability to adapt to how people actually act, not how you wish they behaved. Brands that cling to outdated models of consistency and control will be outpaced by those that embrace nuance, and real-time responsiveness."

Channel Affinity is currently GA and available globally to all Klaviyo customers with Multi-touch Attribution scheduled to GA on June 30. Other capabilities are currently in beta and will be going live later this year.

*The Klaviyo 2025 Online Shopping Report surveyed 2000 consumers globally

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO) is the only CRM built for B2C brands. Powered by its built-in data platform and AI insights, Klaviyo combines marketing automation, analytics, and customer service into one unified solution, making it easy for businesses to know their customers and grow faster. Klaviyo (CLAY-vee-oh) helps relationship-driven brands like Mattel, Glossier, Core Power Yoga, Daily Harvest and 169,000+ others deliver 1:1 experiences at scale, improve efficiency, and drive revenue.

