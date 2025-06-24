Brainomix and 3DR Labs Partner to Advance Stroke Care in the US Through Clinically Validated AI Imaging Solution

OXFORD, England and CHICAGO, Ill., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brainomix, a pioneer in stroke artificial intelligence (AI) imaging solutions, and 3DR Labs, the market leader in medical imaging post-processing services, announced a new strategic partnership to support acute stroke care in the US through the clinically validated and FDA-cleared Brainomix 360 Stroke.

Brainomix 360 Stroke is a comprehensive platform powered by the most advanced AI algorithms, unlocking expert-level insights that can enhance treatment decisions. Brainomix 360 is the only stroke AI imaging tool with a demonstrated impact on stroke treatment rates, with results from the largest real-world evaluation of stroke AI indicating a more than 50% increase in mechanical thrombectomy rates where the Brainomix software was clinically adopted.

3DR Labs specializes in high-quality 3D and advanced post-processing services for medical imaging, as well as clinical AI workflow solutions. With a team of over 250 certified and registered radiologic technologists, 3DR delivers complex image reconstructions quickly, accurately, and cost-effectively - supporting radiologists, radiologic technologists, and clinicians in providing top-notch patient care.

This partnership complements 3DR Labs' recent launch of its Neurology Center of Excellence - a dedicated division focused on providing specialized post-processing services for stroke, pre-surgical planning, and the management of brain and spine diseases. The Center is staffed by highly trained radiologic technologists who have achieved 3DR's proprietary Code Stroke Certification, ensuring consistent quality and clinical expertise in neuroimaging. Additionally, health systems can also leverage 3DR's AI Labs, an all-in-one clinical workflow solution that combines AI with integrated human intelligence. This platform streamlines clinicians' access to crucial imaging insights, further driving quality, speed, and efficiency within medical imaging workflows.

"We are delighted to announce this partnership with 3DR Labs across the US, who have an impressive track record of providing best-in-class products and service for their customers. Our teams now have an opportunity to deliver a comprehensive and seamless solution that can help stroke teams optimize the delivery of the care they provide to patients," said Dr Michalis Papadakis, CEO and Co-Founder of Brainomix.

"Our collaboration with Brainomix enhances the ability to quickly and accurately assess patient eligibility for interventions like thrombectomy based on stroke severity," stated Dr. Rob Falk, Founder, Neuroradiologist, and Chief Medical Officer of 3DR Labs. "Together, we are delivering a streamlined, all-in-one stroke solution for radiology and neurology teams."

"We are excited to partner with Brainomix to deliver a comprehensive AI-driven solution for stroke care," said Mike Jackman, CEO of 3DR Labs. "By integrating Brainomix into 3DR's AI Labs - a cutting-edge vendor-agnostic platform that fits seamlessly into any clinical workflow - we're expanding access to validated, high-impact stroke decision-support tools. This collaboration enables faster turnaround times and supports clinicians in reducing time-to-treatment, ultimately improving patient outcomes."

About Brainomix

Brainomix specializes in the creation of AI-powered software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and lung fibrosis. With origins as a spinout from the University of Oxford, Brainomix is an expanding commercial-stage company with offices in the UK, Ireland and the USA, and operations in more than 20 countries. A private company, backed by leading healthtech investors, Brainomix has innovated award-winning imaging biomarkers and software solutions that have been clinically adopted in hundreds of hospitals worldwide. Its first product, the Brainomix 360 stroke platform, provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, driving increased treatment rates and improving functional independence for patients.

To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Jeff Wyrtzen, Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

jwyrtzen@brainomix.com

T +44 (0)1865 582730

Media Enquiries

Charles Consultants

Sue Charles

Sue@charles-consultants.com

M +44 (0)7968 726585

About 3DR Labs

3DR® Labs. Advanced 3D Imaging - Innovative Technology, Seamless Solutions, Trusted Partner.

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, 3DR Labs, LLC provides round-the-clock access to more than 250 expert radiologic technologists, cutting-edge imaging software, and advanced clinical AI workflow solutions. 3DR's AI Labs, a vendor agnostic services platform, connects imaging departments to a gateway of 3D workflow automation, delivering quality, speed, and efficiency within medical imaging systems. Founded in 2005, 3DR Labs provides services to over a thousand hospital imaging departments, stand-alone imaging centers, and radiology practices. Turnaround times for CT and MRI exams are guaranteed within hours or even minutes.

For more information, please visit 3drlabs.com.

3DR Labs Media Contact

Elizabeth Morgan

Marketing Manager

3DR Labs

info@3drlabs.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989193/5379930/Brainomix_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brainomix-and-3dr-labs-partner-to-advance-stroke-care-in-the-us-through-clinically-validated-ai-imaging-solution-302486960.html