Webull Securities (UK) Ltd: Webull UK Announces Partnership with TradingView to Expand Analytics Capabilities for Investors

LONDON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull UK, an online investment platform and subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), today announced a partnership with TradingView, to bring its best-in-class charting and analysis tools to investors. The collaboration will provide Webull users with enhanced platform solutions that will enrich their trading experience and provide TradingView's UK based users access to the Webull ecosystem.

Since its launch in July 2023, Webull UK has equipped users with a suite of trading and educational tools that enable them to quickly execute trades at low cost. Its new partnership with TradingView expands these existing offerings to provide more charts, research, and analytical capabilities for investors of all sizes. Webull users will also be able to take part in the larger TradingView community, utilize state-of-the-art visual analytics tools, and place trades directly from their charting platform.

"Webull prides itself on offering quality execution and providing its clients with the best opportunities to improve their investment knowledge," said Nick Saunders, CEO of Webull UK. "Partnering with TradingView increases the ways to execute carefully researched trades, and we look forward to enhancing the customer experience."

For more information on Webull and its offerings, please visit www.webull-uk.com.

About Webull UK

Webull Securities (UK) Ltd ("Webull") is a leading online investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull's online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including US stocks, US options, and UK savings accounts. Webull Securities (UK) Ltd is an FCA authorised investment platform. For more information about Webull UK, visit www.webull-uk.com/.

About TradingView

TradingView is the world's leading charting and trading platform with a vibrant trading community used by over 100 million traders worldwide. Being the top destination for retail investors, TradingView empowers its users with 110+ drawing tools, 400+ in-built technical indicators, and a comprehensive analytical suite for informed trading decisions. Supercharged by the latest technologies across browser, desktop, and mobile apps, TradingView is a unique space where market enthusiasts can chart, chat and trade in one place.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 24 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, and fractional shares through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

