WKN: 633526 | ISIN: GB0031638363 | Ticker-Symbol: IT1
Tradegate
23.06.25 | 16:18
55,55 Euro
-0,27 % -0,15
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
LAUNCH OF INTERTEK AI², THE WORLD'S FIRST END-TO-END AI ASSURANCE PROGRAMME

  • Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way the world works
  • Corporates are investing significantly in AI to step up customer service and boost productivity
  • There are significant ethical, compliance, and quality risks with AI, a new and unproven technology
  • Companies need to adopt responsible AI practices to grow their business in the right way
  • Intertek launches Intertek AI², the world's first independent end-to-end AI assurance programme
  • Intertek AI² enables organisations to power ahead with smarter, safer, trusted AI solutions

A video is available on our website: www.intertek.com/ai/video/

LONDON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, announces the launch of Intertek AI², the world's first independent end-to-end AI assurance programme enabling organisations to power ahead with smarter, safer, trusted AI solutions.

AI is rapidly accelerating in all parts of society, quickly changing the way the world works and triggering significant risks for governments, corporates, consumers and employees.

With more than 130 years of quality and safety expertise across a wide range of industries, the launch of Intertek AI² expands Intertek's industry-leading offering of ATIC solutions, providing a comprehensive, risk-based AI assurance programme built around industry-leading solutions and addressing governance, transparency, security, and safety. Services include:

  • Governed AI services establish risk and quality management frameworks, AI governance structures, regulatory compliance strategies, and oversight mechanisms ensuring accountability and adherence to evolving requirements including EU AI Act obligations and ISO42001.
  • Transparent AI services develop technical documentation meeting regulatory standards, implement appropriate explainability levels for different applications, and creates communication strategies making AI behaviour understandable to diverse stakeholders.
  • Secure AI services deliver cybersecurity tailored to AI systems, red teaming exercises identifying vulnerabilities and failure modes, threat monitoring and incident response planning, and security architecture guidance addressing unique AI vulnerabilities.
  • Safe AI services provide comprehensive testing and validation using AI-specific methodologies, data quality assessment and improvement, independent performance verification, and bias detection and mitigation across diverse populations and use cases

Leveraging Intertek's multi-industry value chain TQA expertise and network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in over 100 countries, Intertek AI² positions the Group as the ATIC industry leader in trusted AI across safety, security, sustainability, and compliance.

Learn more about Intertek AI²: www.intertek.com/ai/

André Lacroix, CEO of Intertek Group, commented: "AI is reshaping our world at an unprecedented pace as organisations race to integrate AI into their systems and products to take their customer service to new heights and unleash new levels of productivity. Intertek AI² is the world's first independent end-to-end AI assurance programme to enable organisations to power ahead with smarter, safer and trusted AI solutions."

About Intertek

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations.

Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/launch-of-intertek-ai-the-worlds-first-end-to-end-ai-assurance-programme-302489412.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
