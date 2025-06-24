Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.06.2025
Gold-Geheimtipp? Könnte diese Aktie der nächste Junior-Gold-Star aus Australien sein?
24.06.2025 10:12 Uhr
The Origination Foundation: Lord Browne Hosts Co-Authors at Courtauld Gallery London Book Launch of Hope for Life on Our Planet: Inspiration for Seven Generations

Nobel Peace Laureates, Global CEOs, Investment, Political, Science, and Art Leaders Come Together for Book to Regenerate Human Hope and Reframe Economic Growth Models

Book Marks Formal Launch of the Origination Foundation by Norwegian Investor, Entrepreneur Dr. Osvald Bjelland

LONDON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by Courtauld Institute of Art Chairman and Cambridge University Chancellorship candidate, Lord John Browne of Madingley, global leaders from business, government, academia, science, and the arts gathered in the Courtauld Gallery LVMH Great Room of iconic Impressionist and Post-Impressionist masterpieces in London, to launch Hope for Life on Our Planet: Inspiration for Seven Generations (Manhattan Book Group), a book to explore pathways to regenerate human hope and reframe new models of economic growth. The event marks the formal launch of the Origination Foundation, founded and chaired by Norwegian entrepreneur and investor Dr. Osvald Bjelland, with key bases of activities in Oslo, London, and New York. The Foundation is creating a global cultural and business platform to accelerate cross-sectoral dialogue and to develop responses to the book findings across a framework of Origination Studios® in Europe, the USA, India, Türkiye, Middle East, East Asia, and beyond.

Cambridge University Chancellor Candidate Lord Browne Hosts Book Launch of

The book's co-authors include Nobel Peace Prize laureates such as Iran's Narges Mohammadi, Ukraine's Oleksandra Matviichuk, and former Costa Rica president Óscar Arias Sánchez, religious leaders such as the late Pope Francis, business leaders with World Bank president Ajaypal Singh "Ajay" Banga, Verizon's Hans Vestberg, Tata Sons' Natarajan Chandrasekaran, and Stegra green steel's Henrik Henriksson, as well as original essays from science, conservation, and exploration giants such as Dame Jane Goodall and polar explorer Robert Swan, among over sixty voices.

"This inspiring gathering brought together voices committed to long-term thinking, intergenerational responsibility, and the shared stewardship of our planet's future. This book is a powerful call to action-and a reminder of the duty we owe to generations yet to come," stated Lord Browne, Chairman of the Courtauld Gallery, Founder and Chairman of BeyondNetZero, and candidate for the Chancellorship of Cambridge University with campus voting in mid-July.

"The essence of Origination and real progress is human agency and cooperation, more important than ever before. The human family is vulnerable but when we choose to work together, we are mighty. This book could not be written by anyone alone but is an example of what we can achieve when we choose to collaborate," said Origination Foundation Founder and Chairman Osvald Bjelland.

Hope for Life on Our Planet: Inspiration for Seven Generations is now available on Amazon

About the Origination Foundation

The Origination Foundation's mission is a philanthropic and business-oriented platform to build a community of originators investing in service of the next seven generations around the world.

Learn more at https://originationfoundation.org/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717346/The_Origination_Foundation_launch.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lord-browne-hosts-co-authors-at-courtauld-gallery-london-book-launch-of-hope-for-life-on-our-planet-inspiration-for-seven-generations-302489065.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
