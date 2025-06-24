Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold-Geheimtipp? Könnte diese Aktie der nächste Junior-Gold-Star aus Australien sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H75U | ISIN: INE267A01025 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.06.2025 10:24 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hindustan Zinc champions sustainable zinc solutions at top Galvanizing Conference in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hindustan Zinc Limited, the world's largest integrated zinc producer, champions sustainable zinc solutions by representing India at the 13th Asia Pacific General Galvanizing Conference, hosted by the Galvanizers Association of Malaysia. Held from June 23rd to 26th at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, the premier event provides a strategic platform for the company to highlight its global capabilities.

Hindustan Zinc at 13th Asia Pacific General Galvanisation Conference, Malaysia

Zinc plays a critical role in galvanization, protecting steel from corrosion and enabling key sectors such as infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, electronics, defence, hi-tech manufacturing and electric mobility. Studies indicate that the cost of corrosion for Malaysia is roughly 3% of GDP. As a key integrated player in the global zinc value chain, Hindustan Zinc ensures a steady supply of transition metals worldwide.

At Booth No. 10, the company's pavilion features an immersive 3D augmented reality experience, giving delegates a firsthand look at its technology-driven operations. Hindustan Zinc also led a thought leadership session titled 'Galvanizing Industries: Current Scenario and Impact', which brought together global leaders, corrosion specialists and policymakers to discuss zinc's evolving role in sustainable infrastructure.

With a presence in over 40 countries, Hindustan Zinc offers a diverse portfolio of products including Special High Grade (SHG) Zinc, SHG Jumbo, Continuous Galvanizing Grade (CGG) Zinc and Zinc Die-Casting Alloys (HZDA 3 and 5). The company has also launched EcoZen, Asia's first low carbon 'green' zinc, produced using renewable energy which has a carbon footprint about 75% lower than conventional zinc.

Mr. Arun Misra, CEO - Hindustan Zinc, said, "As the world moves towards cleaner energy systems, the importance of zinc is increasing at an unprecedent rate. We are proud to present our integrated operations at this global platform. With Southeast Asia's rapid growth, ensuring a reliable supply of top-quality zinc is a strategic priority."

Hindustan Zinc's Customer Technical Services team and Centre of Excellence collaborate closely with customers to meet their specific needs. The company's products are ISO (International Organization for Standardization) certified for quality and EPD (Environmental Product Declaration) verified, ensuring environmental transparency.

About Hindustan Zinc Limited

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and amongst the top five silver producers globally. The company has been recognized as the world's most sustainable metals & mining company by the S&P Global CSA 2024.

Contact:
Sonal Choithani (CCO)
Sonal.Choithani@vedanta.co.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717592/Conference_Malaysia.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717593/Hindustan_Zinc_and_Vedanta_Logo.jpg

Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hindustan-zinc-champions-sustainable-zinc-solutions-at-top-galvanizing-conference-in-malaysia-302489434.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.