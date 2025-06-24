Hindustan Zinc champions sustainable zinc solutions at top Galvanizing Conference in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hindustan Zinc Limited, the world's largest integrated zinc producer, champions sustainable zinc solutions by representing India at the 13th Asia Pacific General Galvanizing Conference, hosted by the Galvanizers Association of Malaysia. Held from June 23rd to 26th at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, the premier event provides a strategic platform for the company to highlight its global capabilities.

Zinc plays a critical role in galvanization, protecting steel from corrosion and enabling key sectors such as infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, electronics, defence, hi-tech manufacturing and electric mobility. Studies indicate that the cost of corrosion for Malaysia is roughly 3% of GDP. As a key integrated player in the global zinc value chain, Hindustan Zinc ensures a steady supply of transition metals worldwide.

At Booth No. 10, the company's pavilion features an immersive 3D augmented reality experience, giving delegates a firsthand look at its technology-driven operations. Hindustan Zinc also led a thought leadership session titled 'Galvanizing Industries: Current Scenario and Impact', which brought together global leaders, corrosion specialists and policymakers to discuss zinc's evolving role in sustainable infrastructure.

With a presence in over 40 countries, Hindustan Zinc offers a diverse portfolio of products including Special High Grade (SHG) Zinc, SHG Jumbo, Continuous Galvanizing Grade (CGG) Zinc and Zinc Die-Casting Alloys (HZDA 3 and 5). The company has also launched EcoZen, Asia's first low carbon 'green' zinc, produced using renewable energy which has a carbon footprint about 75% lower than conventional zinc.

Mr. Arun Misra, CEO - Hindustan Zinc, said, "As the world moves towards cleaner energy systems, the importance of zinc is increasing at an unprecedent rate. We are proud to present our integrated operations at this global platform. With Southeast Asia's rapid growth, ensuring a reliable supply of top-quality zinc is a strategic priority."

Hindustan Zinc's Customer Technical Services team and Centre of Excellence collaborate closely with customers to meet their specific needs. The company's products are ISO (International Organization for Standardization) certified for quality and EPD (Environmental Product Declaration) verified, ensuring environmental transparency.

About Hindustan Zinc Limited

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and amongst the top five silver producers globally. The company has been recognized as the world's most sustainable metals & mining company by the S&P Global CSA 2024.

