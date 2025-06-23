Anzeige
ShaMaran Petroleum Corp: ShaMaran Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North: SNM) held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders in Vancouver, British Columbia today, and all resolutions were passed.

Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

Fixing the number of Directors

Shareholders fixed the number of directors at five (5) with 99.65% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Re-election of Directors

Shareholders elected the following five (5) board members to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

DIRECTORForWithheld
Chris Bruijnzeels635,280,13799.70%1,924,0720.30%
Garrett Soden635,251,61599.69%1,952,5940.31%
Michael Ebsary635,303,25899.70%1,900,9510.30%
Keith Hill633,446,35699.41%3,757,8530.59%
Willian Lundin633,098,69299.36%4,105,5170.64%

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor with 99.97% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Company's incentive stock option plan was approved by shareholders with 99.84% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Approval of the Amendment to the Deferred Share Unit Plan

The Company's amendment to the deferred unit plan was approved by shareholders with 99.84% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Important Information

ShaMaran is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below on June 23, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.

View PDF version

Elvis Pellumbi, CFO, +41 22 560 8600, info@shamaranpetroleum.com, www.shamaranpetroleum.com

About ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.

ShaMaran is a Canadian independent oil and gas company focused on the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The Company indirectly holds a 50% working interest in the Atrush Block and an 18% working interest in the Sarsang Block. The Company is listed in Toronto on the TSX Venture Exchange and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "SNM"). ShaMaran is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.


