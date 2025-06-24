Sampo plc, managers' transactions, 24 June 2025 at 11:30 am EEST

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Mella)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sara Mella

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 113056/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-06-23

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,617 Unit price: 9.14 EUR

(2): Volume: 2,883 Unit price: 9.14 EUR



Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 5,500 Volume weighted average price: 9.14 EUR

____________________________________________



SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

