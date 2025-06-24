Sampo plc, managers' transactions, 24 June 2025 at 11:30 am EEST
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Mella)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sara Mella
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 113056/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-06-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,617 Unit price: 9.14 EUR
(2): Volume: 2,883 Unit price: 9.14 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 5,500 Volume weighted average price: 9.14 EUR
____________________________________________
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)