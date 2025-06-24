Zilliz Announces General Availability of Zilliz Cloud BYOC on GCP

Expands Enterprise Vector Search Options with New Security, Compliance, and Automation Features

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliz, the company behind the open-source vector database Milvus, today announced the general availability of Zilliz Cloud Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The GCP launch includes comprehensive new BYOC features across supported clouds, including AWS, strengthening enterprise AI readiness through enhanced permission management, audit logging, network security, and infrastructure automation.

"Customers across industries have asked us for BYOC support on GCP, and we've delivered, while also raising the bar for enterprise-grade control and security on all supported clouds," said Charles Xie, founder and CEO of Zilliz. "Whether you're building on AWS or GCP, Zilliz Cloud BYOC now gives you complete operational visibility, zero data movement, and a true least-privilege security posture, all without the complexity of managing infrastructure."

New BYOC Capabilities Now Available

Fine-Grained Permission Control : IAM-based framework provides full control over storage, compute, and networking layers with detailed permissions and cross-account role management.

: IAM-based framework provides full control over storage, compute, and networking layers with detailed permissions and cross-account role management. Enhanced Network Security : Complete network isolation via AWS PrivateLink, outbound-only encrypted TLS 1.2+ communication, optional WAF integration, and hardened architecture ensuring data never leaves your VPC.

: Complete network isolation via AWS PrivateLink, outbound-only encrypted TLS 1.2+ communication, optional WAF integration, and hardened architecture ensuring data never leaves your VPC. Infrastructure Automation: New CloudFormation templates and Terraform modules enable secure BYOC deployment with built-in security best practices.

BYOC on Google Cloud: Secure Vector Search Where Your Data Lives

Zilliz is now the only vector database vendor offering full BYOC support across both AWS and Google Cloud, with consistent features, performance, and deployment workflows. Key GCP Benefits:

Data Residency & Sovereignty: All data remains within your GCP project and VPC.

Native Integration: Co-locate with BigQuery, Vertex AI, and Google Cloud Storage.

No Infrastructure Overhead: Zilliz manages the control plane; you retain full ownership of data and environment.

To read more about the Zilliz Cloud BYOC, visit our blog, read our docs, or contact sales for support.

About Zilliz

Zilliz is the creator of Milvus, the world's most widely adopted open-source vector database (35K stars on GitHub). With Zilliz Cloud, the company offers a fully managed, scalable platform to power AI workloads through high-performance vector search, hybrid retrieval, and secure infrastructure options. Zilliz is backed by leading investors including Prosperity7 Ventures, Pavilion Capital, and Hillhouse Capital, and is trusted by over 10,000 organizations worldwide.

