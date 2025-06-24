Agence Raoul: Docugami Expands to Europe with New Subsidiary based in France to Advance Open and Sovereign Document AI

Paris, June 24, 2025 - Docugami, the fast-growing U.S. startup specializing in Document AI, announces the launch of Docugami Europe, its new subsidiary based in France. This move marks a strategic investment in the European innovation landscape and reinforces Docugami's commitment to advancing open, transparent, and sovereign AI.

Speaking from the VivaTech conference in Paris, Europe's largest tech and innovation conference with 150,000 attendees, Docugami CEO Jean Paoli declared: "Launching Docugami Europe is not just about opening an office - it's about betting on European brainpower and building long-term partnerships with researchers, startups, institutions, and enterprises across the continent."

Paoli is a recognized pioneer in document innovation, co-creator of the XML standard at the W3C and key document formats used worldwide such as docx, xlsx, and pptx. A former executive at Microsoft, he helped build four billion-dollar businesses and led the creation of Microsoft Open Technologies, which played a major role in Microsoft's open-source adoption. He began his career in France at INRIA's startups and is a graduate of École des Ponts ParisTech.

Empowering Businesses with Open, Agentic Document AI

Docugami's proprietary Document Engineering technology leverages open-source LLMs, small agentic reasoning models, and knowledge graph generation to enable businesses to leverage their business documents in a unique, transparent, auditable, and cost-effective way:

This approach gives organizations:

Automated ways to convert complex business documents into structured, actionable data at enterprise scale.

In-depth reasoning on this structured data to identify, understand, and combine scattered information in the documents.

Powerful automation to streamline critical workflows (contracts, reports, compliance, etc.)

Full control and ownership of their document data

"We are a deep tech company, and we believe in open-source LLMs to provide greater trust and security for our customers," said Paoli. "We want to empower our customers to truly own their data, without being locked into closed systems."

Docugami's agentic models recently outperformed all open-source models of similar size, and nearly all GPT-4-based solutions, in public benchmarks - highlighting the company's edge in precision, cost-efficiency, and real-world usability.

Customer, Hiring and Research Engagement Across Europe

Already serving customers in insurance, life sciences, IT services, finance, legal, and other industries, Docugami is designed for complex long-form business documents across all document-intensive sectors.

With Docugami Europe, the company will:

Expand R&D collaborations with leading European AI scientists and institutions

Support local companies in automating and securing their document operations,

Recruit top AI talent across France and Europe via its fully remote workforce model.

Press Contact:

Mark Murray - mmurray@docugami.com - +1 425-922-4306

More info: www.docugami.com