Techman Robot Inc.: Techman Robot Celebrates 10 Years with AI-Powered Solutions at Automatica 2025

AI Flying Trigger Inspection × AI palletizing × AI Welding

MUNICH, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Built to See, born to Lead. As Techman Robot marks its 10th anniversary, the global leader in AI-powered collaborative robotics makes a bold statement at Automatica 2025 with a comprehensive showcase of three core AI applications. These solutions-spanning inspection, palletizing, and welding-demonstrate how deeply integrated vision and intelligence can transform production efficiency and enable real-world deployment of Physical AI.

High-Speed AI Flying Trigger Inspection: Enabling Zero-Stop Quality Control

One of the main highlights is the Flying Trigger inspection system, featuring real-time defect detection during high-speed movement of automotive seat components. By combining AI algorithms with vision-guided positioning, the system shortens inspection time by 40-50%, significantly improving cycle time and production efficiency. Already adopted in both the automotive and electronics industries, this solution reduces manual errors and labor costs while achieving zero-stop, high-precision automated quality control.

To ensure optimal deployment, Techman Robot also leverages NVIDIA Omniverse to simulate the inspection environment before physical rollout-validating robot motion, field of view, and cycle time digitally. This enables customers to accelerate integration, reduce trial-and-error, and minimize downtime.

AI Mixed Case Depalletizing: Smarter Unloading with Real-Time Recognition and Obstacle Avoidance

The new TM25S collaborative robot supports payloads up to 30 kg, making it ideal for handling large workpieces. By combining onboard vision with external 3D cameras and AI object recognition, the system detects the size and position of mixed-stacked boxes without predefined stacking logic. Advanced obstacle avoidance and trajectory optimization algorithms allow the robot to handle tilted, shrink-wrapped, or tightly stacked boxes, improving flexibility and efficiency in logistics and warehouse operations.

AI Welding: Long Reach and Visual Guidance for Precision Workmanship

The TM6S cobot offers a superior reach-to-payload ratio with its 1800mm reach and 6kg payload. Integrated with visual Landmark positioning and optional 7th/8th axis modules for tilt and rotation, the robot automatically compensates for part misalignment and enables multi-angle welding. It is perfectly suited for high-precision applications in automotive, metal fabrication, and machinery industries-delivering stable and consistent welding quality.

Technology Highlight: RobCraft Hand-Finger Teaching by Bortfellow

Also featured at the booth is RobCraft, an intuitive AI-powered hand gesture teaching module developed in collaboration with partner Bortfellow. With RobCraft, users can guide a robot's path using simple hand gestures-eliminating the need for programming, CAD models, or manual calibration. Combined with TM AI COBOT's integrated vision system, it offers reliable gesture recognition across different skin tones and hand types, lowering automation adoption barriers and enhancing user accessibility for tasks like polishing, deburring, and guided path movement.

Dr. Scott Huang, COO of Techman Robot, stated:

"As we enter our tenth year, Techman Robot remains committed to solving real production pain points with practical AI solutions. Our three showcased applications reflect a shift from isolated automation to intelligent manufacturing-bringing Physical AI into factories in a truly actionable way.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717618/Techman_Robot_Celebrates_10_Years_with_AI_Powered_Solutions_at_Automatica_2025.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686001/Techman_Robot_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/techman-robot-celebrates-10-years-with-ai-powered-solutions-at-automatica-2025-302489449.html