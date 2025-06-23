Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.06.2025
WKN: A1JZ6S | ISIN: US50212V1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 7LI
Stuttgart
24.06.25 | 08:03
322,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
322,00328,0012:20
322,00328,0012:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2025 22:12 Uhr
22 Leser
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.: LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for May 2025

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the "Company"), today released its monthly activity report for May 2025.

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of May were $1.85 trillion, an increase of $66.6 billion, or 3.7%, compared to the end of April 2025.

Total organic net new assets for May were $6.5 billion, translating to a 4.4% annualized growth rate. This included $1.0 billion of assets that off-boarded as part of the previously disclosed planned separation from misaligned large OSJs. Prior to these impacts, organic net new assets were $7.5 billion, translating to a 5.0% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of May were $49.2 billion, a decrease of $2.6 billion compared to the end of April 2025. Net buying in May was $13.5 billion.

(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)MayAprilChangeMayChange
20252025M/M2024Y/Y
Advisory and Brokerage Assets
Advisory assets1,021.6978.6 4.4%809.4 26.2%
Brokerage assets832.9809.4 2.9%657.0 26.8%
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets1,854.51,787.9 3.7%1,466.4 26.5%
Organic Net New Assets
Organic net new advisory assets8.36.9n/m9.9n/m
Organic net new brokerage assets(1.8)(0.8)n/m1.3n/m
Total Organic Net New Assets6.56.1n/m11.2n/m
Acquired Net New Assets
Acquired net new advisory assets0.00.0n/m0.0n/m
Acquired net new brokerage assets0.00.0n/m0.0n/m
Total Acquired Net New Assets0.00.0n/m0.0n/m
Total Net New Assets
Net new advisory assets8.36.9n/m9.9n/m
Net new brokerage assets(1.8)(0.8)n/m1.3n/m
Total Net New Assets6.56.1n/m11.2n/m
Net brokerage to advisory conversions2.21.7n/m1.2n/m
Client Cash Balances
Insured cash account sweep33.435.2 (5.1%)31.8 5.0%
Deposit cash account sweep10.610.7 (0.9%)9.0 17.8%
Total Bank Sweep44.045.9 (4.1%)40.8 7.8%
Money market sweep3.94.2 (7.1%)2.3 69.6%
Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties47.950.2 (4.6%)43.1 11.1%
Client cash account1.31.6 (18.8%)1.3 -%
Total Client Cash Balances49.251.8 (5.0%)44.5 10.6%
Net buy (sell) activity13.510.4n/m15.0n/m
Market Drivers
S&P 500 Index (end of period)5,9125,569 6.2%5,278 12.0%
Russell 2000 Index (end of period)2,0661,964 5.2%2,070 (0.2%)
Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps)433433 -%533 (18.8%)

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company's most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
investor.relations@lplfinancial.com

Media Relations
media.relations@lplfinancial.com

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial") and LPL Enterprise, LLC ("LPL Enterprise"), both registered investment advisers and broker-dealers. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial or LPL Enterprise.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.


