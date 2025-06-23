Cronos Group Inc. Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") today announced that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, June 20, 2025 (the "Meeting"), shareholders holding a total of 276,989,452 common shares of the Company voted in person or by proxy, representing 71.87% of the total number of common shares of the Company outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated April 25, 2025 was elected as a director of the Company, with each director receiving in excess of 92.3% of the votes cast in favor of his or her election. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Director Number of Shares Voted For Percentage of Shares Voted For Number of Shares Withheld from Voting Percentage of Shares Withheld from Voting Michael Gorenstein 206,219,875 92.38% 17,012,443 7.62% Jason Adler 215,665,946 96.61% 7,566,372 3.39% Murray Garnick 215,548,312 96.56% 7,684,006 3.44% Kamran Khan 216,349,694 96.92% 6,882,624 3.08% Dominik Meier 216,404,347 96.94% 6,827,971 3.06% Elizabeth Seegar 211,177,232 94.60% 12,055,086 5.40% James Rudyk 215,956,203 96.74% 7,276,115 3.26%

Shareholders also approved an advisory (non-binding) resolution on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, with 94.13% of votes cast in favor of such resolution, and approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's independent auditor for fiscal year 2025 and authorized the Board of Directors of the Company to fix the independent auditor's remuneration.

For complete results on all matters voted on at the Meeting, please see the Report of Voting Results filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com and the Company's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

About Cronos

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

