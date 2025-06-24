Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.06.2025
Börsentief? Für diesen Geheimtipp scheint das Gegenteil zu gelten
WKN: A2P9GM | ISIN: NO0010852213
Frankfurt
24.06.25 | 08:19
0,200 Euro
+8,70 % +0,016
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2025 08:07 Uhr
Exact Therapeutics AS: EXACT Therapeutics announces first patient dosed in Phase 2 trial in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer

OSLO, Norway, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXACT Therapeutics (Euronext Growth: EXTX), a clinical-stage precision medicine company, is pleased to announce first patient dosed in its ENACT trial.

The trial is a multi-centre, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial testing the safety and efficacy of Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT®) in combination with standard of care (modified FOLFIRINOX chemotherapy) in first line patients with borderline resectable or unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

"We are excited to have the first pancreatic cancer patient treated with ACT at our first U.S. site. More than 500,000 patients are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer each year globally, and pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest types of cancer, with limited and often ineffective treatment options. This trial addresses the significant unmet medical need and the urge to advance novel treatment options for this patient population. We are on track with the opening of sites for patient recruitment and initial safety data are expected in 2025," said Per Walday, Chief Executive Officer of EXACT Therapeutics.

Dosing of the first patient in the Phase 2 trial follows the announcement of positive final efficacy and safety data in the Phase 1 trial in patients with liver metastases of colorectal origin.

The Phase 2 trial will enroll up to 25 patients in the U.S., U.K. and Europe, and has the ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT06850623.

About EXACT Therapeutics
EXACT Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision medicine company utilizing the power of ultrasound and microbubbles to enable targeted drug delivery in oncology. Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT®) follows a unique approach and may be applied to a wide range of therapeutic agents within oncology and across a multitude of other indications, including brain diseases. EXACT Therapeutics' shares are traded on Euronext Growth Oslo (EXTX). Further information may be found here: www.exact-tx.com

For further information, please contact:
Per Walday
CEO EXACT Therapeutics
Email: per.walday@exact-tx.com

Forward looking statements:
This announcement and any materials distributed in connection with this announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this forward-looking statement.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
