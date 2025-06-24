Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce strike growth of the radioactivity at the PW Area on the Broach Property - now named the Tetra Zone with PLN25-210 which intersected a total of 21.0m composite radioactivity in a 32m step-out along strike to the northwest from discovery hole PLN25-205 which intersected radioactivity over a total of 33.0m including 0.56m of high radioactivity (>10,000 cps) with a peak of 37,700 cps at 398.34m (see NR April 15, 2025). The Tetra Zone remains open in both directions and drilling is continuing.

Geophysical and structural modeling of the Tetra Zone is advancing, and F3 is now mobilizing an LS600 Sonic drill to the Zone; this will improve the pace of overburden casing and increase targeting accuracy - a technique deployed successfully at the JR Zone during delineation drilling.

2025 Handheld Spectrometer Highlights:

Broach Lake: Tetra Zone

PLN25-210 (line 11280S):

0.5m interval with radioactivity of 700 cps between 165.0 and 165.5m, and

0.5m interval with radioactivity of 450 cps between 308.0 and 308.5m, and

0.5m interval with radioactivity of 690 cps between 332.0 and 332.5m, and

2.0m interval with radioactivity of 340 cps between 349.0 and 351.0m, and

3.0m interval with radioactivity of 1,500 cps between 354.5 and 357.5m, and

0.5m interval with radioactivity of 920 cps between 364.0 and 364.5m, and

3.5m interval with radioactivity of 900 cps between 367.5 and 371.0m, and

3.5m interval with radioactivity of 1,200 cps between 380.0 and 383.5m, and

7.0m interval with radioactivity of 2,600 cps between 388.5 and 395.5m

Sam Hartmann, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"Bringing a Sonic drill back to site will allow us to more efficiently define, delineate and expand the highly radioactive core seen in PLN25-205. PLN25-210 represents a 32m step out grid west and validated our geological and structural models, which will be used for further along strike drilling. The sonic drill will help reduce drill trace deviation as seen in PLN25-207 and allow for intersection of the target areas exactly where intended. Assays from the discovery hole PLN25-205 are being rushed and the results will be released once complete and reviewed. Overall, we are very encouraged by the geology in these initial drill holes at Tetra, which is currently the best exploration target in the F3 portfolio."

Map 1. Tetra Zone at Broach Lake Property -2025 Scintillometer Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/256570_f95f1717f4538a7c_002full.jpg

Image 1. Cross Section Line 11280S

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/256570_f95f1717f4538a7c_003full.jpg

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results

Collar Information * Hand-held Spectrometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5m minimum)

Athabasca Unconformity Depth (m)

Total Drillhole Depth

(m) Hole ID Section

Line Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Max

CPS PLN25-205 11310S 589327 6397941 583 46 -65 647.50 648.00 0.50 340 168.8 725













663.00 663.50 0.50 330



PLN25-206 11325S 589315 6397929 584 48 -65 317.50 318.00 0.50 330 161.9 740













318.00 318.50 0.50 350



PLN25-207 11505S 589481 6397809 587 46 -66 280.00 280.50 0.50 480 154.4 674













280.50 281.00 0.50 320

















621.00 621.50 0.50 1200



PLN25-208 11205S 589824 6398440 576 43 -70 162.50 163.00 0.50 320 165.7 623 PLN25-209 11280S hole abandoned; no radioactivity >300 cps 180.3 221 PLN25-209A 11280S 589343 6397999 583 47 -71 329.50 330.00 0.50 400 182.0 488 PLN25-210 11280S 589341 6397997 583 47 -73 165.00 165.50 0.50 700 166.1 527













308.00 308.50 0.50 450

















332.00 332.50 0.50 690

















349.00 349.50 0.50 300

















350.50 351.00 0.50 340

















354.50 355.00 0.50 520

















355.50 356.00 0.50 1100

















356.00 356.50 0.50 570

















357.00 357.50 0.50 1500

















364.00 364.50 0.50 920

















367.50 368.00 0.50 900

















369.50 370.00 0.50 720

















370.50 371.00 0.50 320

















380.00 380.50 0.50 310

















380.50 381.00 0.50 330

















382.50 383.00 0.50 1200

















383.00 383.50 0.50 390

















388.50 389.00 0.50 1100

















389.00 389.50 0.50 570

















389.50 390.00 0.50 1400

















390.00 390.50 0.50 600

















390.50 391.00 0.50 410

















391.50 392.00 0.50 810

















392.00 392.50 0.50 2500

















392.50 393.00 0.50 2100

















393.00 393.50 0.50 2600

















393.50 394.00 0.50 1300

















394.00 394.50 0.50 760

















395.00 395.50 0.50 460





Handheld spectrometer composite parameters:

1: Minimum Thickness of 0.5m

2: CPS Cut-Off of 300 counts per second

3: Maximum Internal Dilution of 2.0m

The natural gamma radiation detected in the drill core, as detailed in this news release, was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 spectrometer which has been calibrated by Radiation Solutions Inc. The Company designates readings exceeding 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer (occasionally referred to as a scintillometer in industry parlance; this colloquial usage stems from historical naming conventions and the shared functionality of detecting gamma radiation a scintillometer)-as "anomalous", readings above 10,000 cps as "highly radioactive", and readings surpassing 65,535 cps as "off-scale". However, readers are cautioned that spectrometer or scintillometer measurements often do not directly or consistently correlate with the uranium grades of the rock samples and should be regarded solely as a preliminary indicator of the presence of radioactive materials.

Samples from the drill core are split into half sections on site. Where possible, samples are standardized at 0.5m down-hole intervals. One-half of the split sample is sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK while the other half remains on site for reference. Analysis includes a 63 element suite including boron by ICP-OES, uranium by ICP-MS and gold analysis by ICP-OES and/or AAS.

The Company considers uranium mineralization with assay results of greater than 1.0 weight % U3O8 as "high grade" and results greater than 20.0 weight % U3O8 as "ultra-high grade".

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

About the Patterson Lake North Project:

The Company's 42,961-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North Project (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Paladin's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits, an area poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. The PLN Project consists of the 4,074-hectare Patterson Lake North Property hosting the JR Zone Uranium discovery approximately 23km northwest of Paladin's Triple R deposit, the 19,864-hectare Minto Property, and the 19,022-hectare Broach Property hosting the Tetra Zone, F4's newest discovery 13km south of the JR Zone. All three properties comprising the PLN Project are accessed by Provincial Highway 955.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has reviewed and approved the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 Uranium is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the recently discovered high-grade JR Zone on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 Uranium currently has 3 properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R and Nexgen's Arrow.

Forward-Looking Statements

