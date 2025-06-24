Australian researchers are reporting a breakthrough with zinc-ion battery technology, developing a new method to significantly boost the structural stability of the cathode material that enables the battery to operate reliably for more than 5,000 charge-discharge cycles. From pv magazine Australia Researchers at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), working with scientists from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, have developed a new way to improve the lifespan of zinc-ion batteries that offer an alternative to lithium-ion technology for grid-scale storage. The breakthrough ...

