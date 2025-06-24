New fund reinforces Project A's approach: traditional pre-seed and seed investing alongside its unique Studio model, bringing total assets under management to €1.2 billion

Project A, one of Europe's leading technology venture capital firms, today announces the successful close of its oversubscribed €325 million Fund V, increasing its total assets under management to €1.2 billion. This fund will further Project A's core mission: to be the trusted partner for Europe's most ambitious entrepreneurs during the critical pre-seed and seed stages, and even earlier at the idea stage through its Studio platform.

"Our conviction in the transformative power of European entrepreneurship is stronger than ever," said Malin Posern, Partner at Project A. "Europe is poised to cultivate the next generation of globally significant companies, and this new Fund underscores our deep commitment to being a pivotal partner for these ambitious founders, offering both the essential capital and the deep operational understanding required to navigate their foundational journey."

Building champions: A proven track record

Since 2012, Project A's team of seasoned operators has established a leading track record in European early-stage investing success. Project A has consistently produced unicorns across all funds, with notable companies including Trade Republic, sennder, Zepz plus the most recently announced unicorn, Quantum Systems. This consistent ability to nurture high-growth potential from the earliest stages has positioned Project A among Europe's top-performing early-stage investors.

Deep, specialist support at pre-seed and seed stages

Recognising that Europe's innovation ecosystem demands more than just capital for early-stage founders, Project A's dedicated pre-seed and seed focus delivers tailored support and resources precisely when they're most impactful. This includes:

Dedicated early-stage commitment: Project A's strengths lie in helping founders achieve their most pivotal early milestones, from crucial first hires to raising top-tier follow-on funding from leading global investors like Accel, Benchmark, Sequoia.

Generalist attitude meets specialist depth: Project A's thesis uniquely combines breadth and depth exploring the full scope of innovation while building expertise where it matters most. This keeps the fund focused, forward-looking and primed to spot and support generational companies with dynamic conviction.

Deep sector expertise: This conviction and depth means Project A's partners are domain experts in the sectors shaping Europe's future: currently European Resilience, Fintech, Future of Autonomous Work, and Global Supply Chains.

The Project A Studio: For innovators who are still working on their ideas, Project A's collaborative Studio offers support for the very earliest activities, from idea validation, to team development, and early market fit. Portfolio companies like 11x, ARX Robotics and ENAPI leveraged the Studio during idea validation and went on to raise pre-seed from Project A.

"Our fundamental approach at Project A is to be an indispensable partner for founders from their earliest days," emphasised Anton Waitz, General Partner at Project A. "Through our focused pre-seed and seed strategy, plus our unique Studio model, we provide not just crucial initial investment but the practical operational resources and deep expertise necessary to navigate the initial complexities and build scalable, impactful businesses. We're excited to partner with the next generation of exceptional European tech leaders through this new fund."

Momentum from long-term believers

As a testament to the strength of Project A's reputation, track record and dynamic thesis, Fund V was significantly oversubscribed and raised at speed, in just four months. The fund was also backed by a diverse mix of new and existing LPs including long-standing institutional investors, major family offices, and strategic partners from across Europe and the US many of whom have participated in multiple Project A funds.

With this continued support, established teams in Berlin and London, the new €325 million (£278m) Fund V, and a portfolio of 130 ambitious companies, Project A is well-primed to unlock the next generation of European entrepreneurial talent. The firm is also strengthening its London office with the promotion of Jack Wang to Partner who joins existing Partner Malin Posern in Project A's growing UK team.

