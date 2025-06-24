4AIR's Assure SAF Registry Marks Major Milestone of 10 Million Gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Registered on Platform

4AIR's proprietary, blockchain-based Assure SAF Registry achieves milestone of 10 million blended gallons of SAF registered on the platform

Inventory management platform and registry system delivers verifiable emissions reduction data, empowering operators, distributors, and producers with confidence and clarity

Born from business aviation, the Assure registry is addressing key regulatory reporting requirements and building the foundation to scale sustainable aviation fuel

CLEVELAND, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 4AIR, the global leader in business aviation sustainability, today announced a significant milestone: its Assure SAF Registry, a private blockchain-backed ledger and inventory management tool, has well surpassed 10 million gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) registered on the platform. This achievement highlights the industry's rapid growing adoption of SAF and 4AIR's role in ensuring the integrity and traceability of its use.

The Assure SAF Registry serves as a comprehensive inventory and registry system for both business and commercial aviation value chains, building on 4AIR's prior experience tracing and documenting SAF. This safeguards traceability from producer to supplier, to the Fixed Base Operator (FBO), airline, and ultimately to the corporate end-user, providing a detailed history for even the smallest quantity of SAF. The blockchain technology gives assurance to prevent double claims or counting, delivering a true understanding of SAF usage and its impact, and increasing confidence in aviation sustainability efforts. Assure enables stakeholders to efficiently manage their SAF volumes and criteria their way as well as automate product transfer documentation.

"The Assure SAF Registry is more than just a tracking tool; it is a foundational element for the future of sustainable aviation," said Nancy Bsales, Chief Operating Officer at 4AIR. "By providing a secure, transparent, and verifiable system, we are building the infrastructure necessary to scale SAF adoption across the industry. Our platform addresses the critical need for accountability and trust, paving the way for wider use of SAF and a significant reduction in aviation's carbon footprint. We have built this to be the bedrock of SAF transactions and allow the industry to confidently grow towards a more sustainable future."

Built with a regulatory first approach, the Assure SAF Registry is designed to assist with easing tracking requirements for both voluntary and regulatory reporting. Transparency is enhanced within the supply chain for purchasers of SAF while information is not shared publicly, enabling privacy and traceability while simplifying fuel compliance and reporting.

For more information about the Assure SAF Registry, please visit AssureSAFRegistry.com.

About ASSURE: Empowering the Future of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Developed by aviation sustainability pioneer, 4AIR, the Assure SAF Registry is a cutting-edge blockchain-based platform designed to accelerate the adoption of sustainable fuels like SAF. By providing transparency, traceability, and comprehensive data collection, analysis, and secure sharing, it supports informed decision-making and regulatory compliance. It serves as a robust inventory management tool, and registry to support physical or book and claim transactions. The registry fosters collaboration between fuel producers, distributors, airlines, and operators, ensuring that sustainable aviation solutions meet both industry goals and regulatory requirements.

