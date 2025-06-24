Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Börsentief? Für diesen Geheimtipp scheint das Gegenteil zu gelten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.06.2025 11:12 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quantum-h Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to World-Class Information Security Standards

LONDON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum-h, a leading innovator in emerging technology and digital transformation, proudly announces that it has achieved certification for ISO 27001, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems.

Quantum-h Logo

This certification marks a significant milestone in Quantum-h's commitment to safeguarding data integrity, confidentiality, and availability across its portfolio of products and services. Following a rigorous independent audit, the achievement reflects Quantum-h's adherence to the highest standards of risk management, cybersecurity resilience, and operational excellence.

"At Quantum-h, trust forms the foundation of our innovation," said Leon Samuel, CEO of Quantum-h. "Securing the ISO 27001 certification underscores our proactive approach to information security and solidifies our promise to clients, partners and stakeholders: we do not just innovate - we innovate responsibly and securely."

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the updated version of the globally respected framework, emphasizing a risk-based approach to managing sensitive information. The certification demonstrates that Quantum-h's processes, technologies, and teams operate under strict security protocols that align with the latest global best practices.

As Quantum-h continues to pioneer advancements in emerging technologies, AI and transformative digital solutions, this certification provides external validation of the company's strategic focus on building secure, future-proof infrastructures for its customers across industries.

ABOUT QUANTUM-h

Quantum-h is a global leader in emerging technologies, dedicated to driving innovation and digital transformation in enterprise digitization, NFC, QR and blockchain technologies. www.quantum-h.com

Media Contact:
Amy Kelly
Marketing Director
Amy.kelly@quantum-h.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716542/5384819/Quantum_H_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quantum-h-achieves-iso-27001-certification-reinforcing-commitment-to-world-class-information-security-standards-302489474.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.