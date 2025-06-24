Quantum-h Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to World-Class Information Security Standards

LONDON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum-h, a leading innovator in emerging technology and digital transformation, proudly announces that it has achieved certification for ISO 27001, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems.

This certification marks a significant milestone in Quantum-h's commitment to safeguarding data integrity, confidentiality, and availability across its portfolio of products and services. Following a rigorous independent audit, the achievement reflects Quantum-h's adherence to the highest standards of risk management, cybersecurity resilience, and operational excellence.

"At Quantum-h, trust forms the foundation of our innovation," said Leon Samuel, CEO of Quantum-h. "Securing the ISO 27001 certification underscores our proactive approach to information security and solidifies our promise to clients, partners and stakeholders: we do not just innovate - we innovate responsibly and securely."

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the updated version of the globally respected framework, emphasizing a risk-based approach to managing sensitive information. The certification demonstrates that Quantum-h's processes, technologies, and teams operate under strict security protocols that align with the latest global best practices.

As Quantum-h continues to pioneer advancements in emerging technologies, AI and transformative digital solutions, this certification provides external validation of the company's strategic focus on building secure, future-proof infrastructures for its customers across industries.

ABOUT QUANTUM-h

Quantum-h is a global leader in emerging technologies, dedicated to driving innovation and digital transformation in enterprise digitization, NFC, QR and blockchain technologies. www.quantum-h.com

Media Contact:

Amy Kelly

Marketing Director

Amy.kelly@quantum-h.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716542/5384819/Quantum_H_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quantum-h-achieves-iso-27001-certification-reinforcing-commitment-to-world-class-information-security-standards-302489474.html