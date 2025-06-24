Michelin AIM FZCO: The Michelin Guide Expands Its Culinary Horizons to Saudi Arabia

The MICHELIN Guide announced its arrival in a new destination: Saudi Arabia, for an upcoming 2026 edition.

The restaurant selection for the inaugural edition will be unveiled towards the end of the year 2025.

The renowned anonymous MICHELIN Inspectors are already in the field, meticulously exploring the Kingdom's vibrant culinary scene.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MICHELIN Guide announced today its latest expansion into the vibrant culinary landscapes of Saudi Arabia. This new selection will focus on the bustling cities of Riyadh and Jeddah, while also beginning to explore the diverse regions of the Kingdom, including Khobar, AlUla, and many more. The prestigious guide revealed that its independent, anonymous inspectors have been thoroughly exploring these areas to identify the most outstanding dining establishments. This selection will highlight the best of Saudi Arabia's dining scene, showcasing talented chefs and teams who embody passion, creativity, and respect for local culinary traditions.

"These past few years, our MICHELIN inspectors have been keeping a watchful eye on The Kingdom's culinary progression and continue to relish the wonderful spectrum that this fast-developing country has to offer," explained Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide.

Saudi Arabia stands as a unique destination, offering an exquisite blend of ancient history, rich culture, and modern luxury. The Kingdom's diverse landscapes, from the vast deserts to the stunning Red Sea coastline, provide a backdrop for unforgettable experiences. It is home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Diriyah, and its deep historical and cultural heritage sets it apart. This distinctive blend makes Saudi Arabia an unmatched destination for food lovers, history enthusiasts, and avid travelers.

The warmth and generosity of the Saudi people further enhance the travel experience, making every visitor feel welcome and valued. From the heartwarming traditional Saudi restaurants keen to preserve and showcase recipes that have been handed down through the generations, to the always-packed restaurants, and jaw-dropping malls such as VIA Riyadh that feature renowned global brands.

Saudi Arabia's diverse and dynamic food culture, from the aromatic spices of traditional dishes to the contemporary creations of modern chefs, is now set to receive the global recognition it deserves. The MICHELIN Guide's presence will not only highlight the culinary talents within the Kingdom but also attract food enthusiasts and connoisseurs from around the globe, eager to explore the unique and exquisite flavors that Saudi Arabia has to offer. Unforgettable experiences aplenty; be it kabsa in a Najd setting or Mubahar rice with the locals, fabulous mini cheese and honey glazed sambosas galore or a mouthwatering masabeeb, the generosity, pride, and hospitality remain firmly in the memory. Additionally, our inspectors observed an impressive culinary diversity, where American cuisine mingles with Japanese, Chinese, Greek, and Thai. Whether it's exceptional Saudi dishes or global favorites, Saudi Arabia offers something for every international traveler eager to explore the captivating sights while savoring the diverse culinary offerings.

Mayada Badr, the CEO of the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission, said: "Our collaboration with the MICHELIN Guide marks an important milestone in celebrating the unique and diverse culinary scene of Saudi Arabia. It shines a light on the creativity and excellence of our chefs and restaurants, and invites the world to discover the distinct flavors and experiences the Kingdom has to offer."

For decades, the MICHELIN Guide has been the gold standard in recognizing and celebrating exceptional dining experiences. Its arrival in Saudi Arabia is a testament to the country's burgeoning culinary landscape, where tradition meets innovation, and local flavors are elevated to new heights. As the MICHELIN Guide begins its journey in the Kingdom, it invites both locals and visitors to embark on a culinary adventure like no other.

The MICHELIN Guide Methodology

The MICHELIN Guide was created in 1900 by the Michelin tire company to support the growth of automobile mobility. Since then, it has remained loyal to its original mission: to settle in mature gastronomic destinations, to guide international travelers and local foodies to the best restaurants, to highlight world culinary scenes, and to promote travel culture.

The selection will be made according to the MICHELIN Guide's historic methodology, focusing only on the quality of the cuisine proposed by the restaurants, which the anonymous MICHELIN Guide Inspectors evaluate by following five universal criteria:

The quality of the ingredients

The mastery of cooking techniques

The harmony of flavors

The personality of the cuisine

The consistency both over time and through the menu as a whole

The MICHELIN Guide Restaurant Selection

The MICHELIN Guide conveys its restaurant reviews through an extensive system of distinctions, which are awarded to special restaurants within its full selection. The most famous distinctions are its globally renowned MICHELIN Stars awarded to the restaurant offering the best culinary experiences. One MICHELIN Star is awarded to restaurants for "high-quality cooking that is worth a stop," two MICHELIN Stars for "excellent cooking that is worth a detour," and three MICHELIN Stars for "exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey."

Alongside the coveted Star ratings, the selection also includes the popular Bib Gourmand category, a distinction awarded to restaurants that provide good quality food at a moderate price.

The MICHELIN Guide is committed to maintaining the highest global standards in its restaurant selection process. Our team of anonymous, experienced, and expert inspectors conduct continuous and rigorous evaluations of restaurants. These evaluations are carried out objectively and independently, ensuring that external factors do not influence the results. This dedication to impartiality and excellence guarantees that only outstanding dining establishments are recognized.

For the first time, the MICHELIN Guide Saudi Arabia 2026 selection will be revealed in three stages. On the 15th of each month from October to December 2025, the inaugural selection for Saudi Arabia will be unveiled on our dedicated digital platform: guide.michelin.com/en/food-and-travel-saudi-arabia

The MICHELIN Guide celebrates its 125th anniversary!

About Michelin

Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare. The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 175 countries and employs 129,800 people.)

