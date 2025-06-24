Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the Company) announces that with effect from 28 June 2025, it will enter into a closed period which will remain in place until the Company releases its financial results for the six months ending 30 June 2025.

However, the Company is satisfied that any information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares for cancellation during the mandatory closed period which is expected to end on or around 29 July 2025.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

24 June 2025