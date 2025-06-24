Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc (the Company) announces that with effect from 29 June 2025, it will enter into a closed period which will remain in place until the Company releases its financial results for the period ending 30 June 2025. The mandatory closed period is expected to end on or around 30 July 2025.

However, the Company is satisfied that any information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

24 June 2025