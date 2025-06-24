Zeelo Raises $23M Series B to Accelerate AI-Powered Transportation-as-a-Service Growth in North America, UK & Ireland

Raise led by Blue Earth Capital will fuel Zeelo's profitable UK & Ireland expansion, North America go-to-market acceleration, and further M&A to redefine sustainable mobility for frontline workforces, corporate campuses and students

LONDON and BOSTON, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeelo, the category-leading Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) provider for employers and schools offering mobility as a benefit, today announced the close of its $23 million Series B funding round. The round was led by impact investor Blue Earth Capital, with participation from existing investors including Direttissima Growth Partners and Peter Bauer's family office. The new capital will be used to strengthen Zeelo's profitable market leadership in the UK and Ireland, accelerate commercial growth in North America, enhance its proprietary routing software and AI-powered transport management platform, and pursue further strategic M&A following the successful acquisition of UK competitor Kura in 2024.

Zeelo provides daily commuter transportation to help reduce employee turnover and cut carbon emissions, leveraging a network of 650+ vetted third-party operator partners with access to over 10,000 vehicles. It is trusted by some of the world's largest employers and school groups, including Amazon, Barclays, and UPS, and has delivered over 175% year-on-year revenue growth in North America, alongside profitability in its core UK & Ireland market. The company's AI-powered virtual transportation management workflow, which automates route design, incident management, and customer support, is at the heart of its service - enabling greater operational efficiency, lower cost-to-serve, and a significantly enhanced customer experience. This "human-centric" AI approach ensures technology serves both riders and operations teams without removing the personal touch that defines Zeelo's high service standards.

"Our mission is to empower opportunity through sustainable transportation," said Sam Ryan, Co-Founder & CEO of Zeelo. "With this new investment, we're scaling our impact - delivering inclusive mobility programs that not only reduce CO2 emissions and car dependency, but also connect people to work and education in areas not served by public transit. Our proprietary tech platform and AI-powered operations are driving incredible ROI for customers, while our team continues to raise the bar for service quality. This capital gives us the resources to further integrate with industry partners, including operators, electric and autonomous vehicle providers, and to strengthen our market presence through focused go-to-market and acquisition strategies."

In the past year, Zeelo has powered over 7 million rides through its platform, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining a 98% global customer satisfaction rate. Notably, in the UK, 10% of trips were completed with fully electric vehicles, and the company continues to fully offset emissions for its remaining services. Zeelo acquired competitor Kura in 2024, further strengthening its UK&I leadership position.

Zeelo is redefining the future of shared transportation with a vertically integrated model that combines best-in-class TaaS software, professional fleet partnerships, and virtual operations centers - supporting transit programs for daily commuting, school runs, campus shuttles, corporate events, and peer-to-peer vanpooling. The company continues to invest heavily into the motorcoach industry, partnering with local operators to digitize, optimize, and electrify their offerings.

"Our Private Equity team is excited to partner with Zeelo on their mission to decarbonize and democratize access to transportation," said Kayode Akinola, Head of Private Equity at Blue Earth Capital. "Zeelo's ability to shift commuters from cars to shared bus trips and optimize routes delivers significant GHG reduction potential and supports our focus on efficiency gains, whilst their role in accelerating adoption of EVs in the shuttle market aligns well with our electrification theme, an important pillar towards decarbonization."

Zeelo has also bolstered its leadership team in 2025 with the additions of Fraser Cameron as CFO and James Winn as CRO, based out of Zeelo's Boston office, bringing new capabilities in commercial strategy and mobility partnerships. These additions signal Zeelo's readiness to scale profitably in North America and continue expanding its services into new markets and customer segments.

Looking ahead, Zeelo will continue to leverage human-centric AI to simplify mobility for its customers, riders, operator partners and drivers. Future plans include deeper industry integrations with autonomous and electric vehicle technology, enhanced self-serve capabilities, and targeted M&A to scale the platform globally.

About Zeelo

Zeelo is a category-leading Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) provider delivering mission-critical mobility solutions for employees and students across the US and UK & Ireland. Focused on corporations and schools, Zeelo enables safe, reliable, and sustainable transportation through its proprietary, asset-light technology platform.

Leveraging a network of 650+ vetted third-party operator partners and access to over 10,000 vehicles, Zeelo offers fully managed, end-to-end shuttle services that reduce transportation costs, improve employee retention and access, and enhance daily commutes. Its AI-powered virtual transportation management system optimizes routes, streamlines operations, and delivers a seamless rider experience.

Zeelo's solutions minimize single-occupancy vehicle usage and actively support the electrification of shuttle fleets, driving measurable environmental impact while empowering communities through improved access to work and education. Visit www.zeelo.co .

About Blue Earth Capital

Blue Earth Capital is a global, independent, specialist impact investor, headquartered in Switzerland, with operations in New York, London, and Konstanz. Blue Earth Capital seeks to address the world's most pressing social and environmental challenges by delivering measurable impact alongside aiming for attractive and market-rate financial returns. The company operates dedicated private equity, private credit, and fund solutions as well as separately managed accounts. Blue Earth Capital is owned by the Blue Earth Foundation, a Stiftung (charity/trust) registered in Switzerland that focuses on deep impact to support initiatives and business ventures to help deliver a more equitable and sustainable future.

