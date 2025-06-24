Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce that our multi-unit franchisee David Lamph has secured his 4th Heal location in Toronto. This new location is located in Cadillac Fairview's Ice Condos at 16 York Street in Toronto. This will mark the second brand within our portfolio to become operational in this high foot-traffic area comprising of Scotia Bank Arena, Ripley's Believe it or Not, CN Tower and Rogers Center. This location is expected to open in late Q1of 2026. Heal Wellness ("Heal") is a quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.

"With every new location signed, Heal Wellness continues to solidify its position as the leading national smoothie bowl brand in Canada. I love seeing the growth of our franchise partners-taking on more brands and more locations-which further validates the strength of our emerging brand portfolio and the reliable foundation our franchising program provides. As summer begins, we look forward to finalizing more deals adding to our predictable future growth in 2025 and 2026 across Canada," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer, Happy Belly.



"With Heal now having 25 locations open our national expansion strategy continues to see tremendous growth. Our steady flow of store openings is the directly result of Happy Belly's disciplined approach to organic and inorganic growth. We have built our brands on the foundation of our 3 P's-delivering a great product, working with great people, and establishing sustainable, scalable processes. This approach has been the driving force behind our success."

"As we move forward, our focus remains squarely on driving growth through a balanced mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Our development pipeline across Canada continues to gain momentum, and we expect to announce more openings in the months ahead as we secure new franchise agreements and premium site selections. These milestones underscore our commitment to building a strong, disciplined, and highly scalable growth model. Today, Happy Belly has 591 franchise locations contractually committed across its growing portfolio - spanning units in planning, construction, and operation. We are actively building upon this foundation for 2025 and 2026, aligning with the right partners and premier locations to support the long-term vision of our brand and its stakeholders."

We are just getting started.



About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

