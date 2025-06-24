Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Dividend Increase for the year ending 30 April 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

24 June 2025

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Dividend Increase for the year ending 30 April 2026

The Board of Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to increase the Company's dividend for the financial year ending 30 April 2026.

Whilst cognisant of the Company's stated dividend policy, which anticipates the payment of an annual dividend equal to approximately 4.0 per cent. of the NAV per Share as at the end of the preceding financial year, the Board also recognises that the Company has significant distributable reserves available to it, providing flexibility to support the payment of a dividend in excess of that 4.0 per cent. figure when the Board believes it appropriate.

Conscious of the value placed upon a progressive dividend by many of the Company's shareholders, the Board is pleased to confirm its intention to increase the dividends in respect of the financial year ending 30 April 2026 to 15.8 pence per share, such aggregate annual dividend equating to 4.4 per cent. of the Company's NAV per Share as at 30 April 2025. This represents an increase of 0.2p per Share (or 1.3 per cent.) on the dividend paid in the previous financial year.

It is intended that four equal distributions of 3.95 pence per Share will be paid in each of July, October, January and April of the Company's current financial year.

The first interim dividend of 3.95 pence per share will be paid on 25 July 2025 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 11 July 2025. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 10 July 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Tobi Teriba

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000