Dienstag, 24.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Börsentief? Für diesen Geheimtipp scheint das Gegenteil zu gelten
PR Newswire
24.06.2025 12:24 Uhr
Pearn Kandola LLP: Pearn Kandola Announces First-Ever Psychological Safety Week, Backed by Media Sponsor the Financial Times

Free five-day global initiative aims to redefine workplace wellbeing and performance in the modern era

OXFORD, England, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Business psychology firm Pearn Kandola today announces the launch of the inaugural Psychological Safety Week, a new international initiative supported by media sponsor the Financial Times.

Pearn Kandola logo

Taking place from 22-26 September 2025, the week will feature free online events, downloadable resources, and daily workplace challenges-all designed to help organisations understand and implement psychological safety: the belief that people can speak up, share ideas, and take risks without fear of negative consequences.

Recognised in Google's renowned Project Aristotle as the top predictor of team effectiveness, psychological safety has become increasingly important in a world facing hybrid working models, fast-evolving technology, and global uncertainty.

Professor Binna Kandola OBE, Co-founder and Senior Partner at Pearn Kandola commented:

"Psychological Safety Week arrives at a crucial moment. As organisations grapple with new ways of working and the impact of AI and social change, creating psychologically safe cultures isn't just good practice-it's a competitive advantage. We're proud to lead this conversation, and grateful to the Financial Times for their support as media sponsors."

Rukasana Bhaijee, Global Head of DEI at the Financial Times, commented:

"We're pleased to support Psychological Safety Week as media sponsors. At the FT, we believe psychological safety is central to inclusive and effective workplaces, and we're excited to amplify this important initiative."

What to Expect

  • Expert webinars
  • Industry panels
  • Shareable online resources
  • Engaging daily challenges

Why It Matters Now

From pandemic aftershocks to political polarisation and AI transformation, today's workforces face unprecedented complexity. Psychological safety creates the trust needed to navigate uncertainty, improve collaboration and drive innovation.

Join Psychological Safety Week

Register for free at www.psychologicalsafetyweek.com

About Pearn Kandola

Pearn Kandola LLP is a business psychology consultancy who have been transforming leaders, teams and organisations globally since 1984.
For more than four decades, the firm has worked with global organisations to apply evidence-based insights to make workplaces fairer and more effective.

Learn more: www.pearnkandola.com

About The Financial Times

The Financial Times is one of the world's leading news organisations, recognised internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy.

Learn more: www.ft.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717706/Pearn_Kandola_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pearn-kandola-announces-first-ever-psychological-safety-week-backed-by-media-sponsor-the-financial-times-302489513.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
