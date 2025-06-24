Accsys Technologies has reported its FY25 results (to 31 March), which are in line with its trading update of 7 May at the revenue and volume level but slightly exceed consensus at the adjusted EBITDA level. Including the volumes from the new plant in the US, total volumes were up a solid 13% y-o-y, with strong growth of 16% y-o-y in North America. Adjusted EBITDA strongly recovered from €4.8m in FY24 to €10.8m (consensus was €10.5m). The first phase of its Focus strategy is yielding results and Accsys is positive about FY26, expecting sales growth and margin progression after a positive start to the year.

