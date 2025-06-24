Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.06.2025 12:36 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Appy Pie Partners with name.com to Launch Free LinkedIn-to-Website Converter and .bio Domain for New Users

NOIDA, India, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie, a globally trusted no-code AI platform, and name.com, a leading domain registration service, are excited to announce the launch of a free AI-powered LinkedIn Profile-to-Website Converter. This feature allows professionals to create a personal website using their LinkedIn profile or resume PDF, complete with a free .bio domain for one year, hosted by name.com.

Appy Pie Logo

This collaboration simplifies the process of creating a professional online presence. With just a few clicks, users can upload their LinkedIn profile or resume PDF to Appy Pie's platform, which will automatically extract key details like work experience, education, and skills. The platform then generates a responsive, structured website, offering users the flexibility to personalize their website's design, layout, and color schemes. No technical skills are required, and users can publish their websites instantly.

"We've empowered anyone to transform their LinkedIn profile or resume PDF into a live, personalized website in minutes," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie. "This feature, in partnership with name.com, eliminates the complexity traditionally associated with creating a digital identity. Our aim is to make professional visibility accessible to everyone."

Dave McBreen, VP, Registrar of name.com, added, "We're excited to collaborate with Appy Pie and bring .bio domains to their users. This partnership enhances our mission to provide an easy way for individuals to establish their online presence, offering seamless integration with Appy Pie's AI resume website builder."

This solution is ideal for job seekers, freelancers, consultants, and any professional looking to build their online presence without the need for traditional web development. The included .bio domain offers a unique and professional touch to users' digital identities, helping them stand out in a crowded online world.

About Appy Pie:
Appy Pie is a leading no-code development platform that enables businesses and individuals to create applications, websites, automations, and other digital assets without writing a single line of code. Serving users in over 180 countries, Appy Pie is consistently ranked among the top no-code solutions by G2, Capterra, and GetApp. For more information, visit https://www.appypie.com

About name.com:
name.com is an ICANN-accredited domain name registrar and web hosting company based in Denver, Colorado. Offering domain registration, web hosting, email services, SSL certificates, and other website-related products, name.com strives to make online presence accessible to everyone. For more information, please visit https://www.name.com

Media Contact
Abhinav Girdhar
Email: sales@appypie.com
Phone: +1 888 322 7617

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463366/Appy_Pie_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/appy-pie-partners-with-namecom-to-launch-free-linkedin-to-website-converter-and-bio-domain-for-new-users-302489473.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
