Acrylic and Polycarbonate Sheets Market worth $14.49 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Acrylic and Polycarbonate Sheets Market by Material (Polycarbonate, Acrylic), Type (Solid, Multiwall, Corrugated, Cast, Extruded), Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Medical, Packaging, Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029", acrylic and polycarbonate sheets market is projected to reach USD 14.49 billion by 2029 from USD 10.74 billion in 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Acrylic and Polycarbonate Sheets Market"

649 - Tables

58 - Figures

441 - Pages

The market for acrylic and polycarbonate sheets is primarily driven by escalating demand across key industries, including oil & gas, automotive, chemical processing, and construction. In these industries, the requirement for corrosion-resistant and durable materials is critical. Additionally, the high focus on infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies, significantly contributes to market growth. Strict adherence to safety regulations, robust quality standards, and a commitment to environmental sustainability further fuel the demand for high-performance piping solutions. Moreover, advancements in technology enhance both production efficiency and product quality. The shift toward alternative energy sources and the increasing adoption of advanced pipeline systems for electricity generation and water desalination are also pivotal in fostering industry growth.

"Solid polycarbonate sheets to be fastest-growing type segment in acrylic and polycarbonate sheets market"

Solid polycarbonate sheets is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in this market. These sheets offer a unique combination of exceptional strength, versatility, and lightweight characteristics. They are highly regarded in applications demanding durability and safety, as they are approximately 250 times stronger than glass. Key application areas for solid polycarbonate sheets include construction, automotive, and packaging, utilized in skylights, greenhouses, roofing, cladding, architectural glazing, automotive glazing, headlamps, and protective coatings. Recent advancements in the production process, particularly in extrusion techniques, have significantly improved their weatherability, durability, and resistance to fire and scratches. These enhancements render solid polycarbonate sheets increasingly attractive to end-user segments, including medical, automotive, construction, packaging, and electronics. Consequently, these combined advantages position solid polycarbonate sheets as the fastest-growing sub-segment within the industry.

Key players

Key companies in the acrylic and polycarbonate sheets market include EXOLON GROUP (Germany), UVPLASTIC Material Technology Co., Ltd. (China), TEIJIN LIMITED (Japan), MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC. (Japan), Palram Industries Ltd. (Israel), Trinseo (US), AGC Inc. (Japan), Arlaplast (Sweden), Plaskolite (US), and 3A Composites GmbH (Germany).

