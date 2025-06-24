MTN Sat: MTN to Lead Europe's Future of Connectivity and Network Solutions from New European HQ in Paris, France

PARIS, FRANCE AND FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / MTN, a fully owned subsidiary of FMC GlobalSat and the world's leading provider of converged satellite and wireless connectivity solutions, announced the opening of its new European headquarters in Paris, France. This move significantly expands the company's footprint in the region and enhances its operational capabilities, deepening its commitment to serve clients across the European market and beyond.

Just a few minutes away from Place de La Madeleine, MTN located its new hub in Boulevard Malesherbes, right in the fast and busy heart of Paris. MTN is committed to establishing a center of excellence in the city, creating 50 highly skilled new positions initially and planning a multimillion-dollar investment in France. These roles will primarily focus on software development, IT, and engineering, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation and technical expertise. Currently, MTN serves numerous French companies in the CAC40 index.

"Our new office in Paris is more than just an expansion; it's a testament to our commitment to empower businesses and people with the most effective and reliable network solutions anywhere around the world," said Emmanuel Cotrel, CEO of MTN. "This move represents a significant step for our global growth. Paris, and France more broadly, offers a very attractive environment for accessing highly skilled talent. We are incredibly excited to make this new location one of our centers of innovation and excellence, supporting our operations across Europe and driving initiatives that align with our goal of providing the most efficient and reliable satellite and 5G+ connectivity worldwide."

??As an extension of MTN's global headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, this new Paris hub will deliver a comprehensive portfolio of converged satellite and 5G+ solutions, leveraging key partnerships with industry leaders like Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb and Amazon, and other leading satellite providers as well. This integrated approach allows MTN to tailor its services to precisely meet each client's unique connectivity demands, while the new office and local presence will provide faster support and specialized teams for more personalized service delivery.

"I firmly believe that in telecom -where trust, service reliability, and long-term collaboration are paramount- strong relationships are not just beneficial, they are critical to success," said Chloé Hekmati, MTN's Senior Vice-President and General Manager in France. "Our new HQ will allow us to better serve our customers' needs and provide access to regional expertise."

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, MTN (a subsidiary of FMC GlobalSat) is a world-class authorized Starlink Reseller and a global provider of best-in-class satellite and wireless solutions to businesses that require reliable, secure, and cost-effective Broadband and M2M connectivity solutions.

The company has pioneered the delivery of converged connectivity solutions on a global scale, by partnering with major wireless carriers and satellite communications providers that incorporate 5G wireless solutions (across CDMA, GSM, and LTE networks), high-throughput satellite (HTS) communications, and cutting-edge Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite networks such as Starlink and OneWeb. Our solutions incorporate Tier 1 carriers, and global satellite infrastructure, with a 24/7 enterprise-grade global technical support organization, which enables us to provide SD-WAN, direct VPN, MPLS, SCPC and other specialized network tunnels while optimizing data traffic routes. MTN has offices and a local presence in the USA, Brazil, Norway, Spain, France, the UK and Dubai.

