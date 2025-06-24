Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.06.2025
Börsentief? Für diesen Geheimtipp scheint das Gegenteil zu gelten
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
24.06.25 | 08:04
2,380 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
24.06.2025 12:45 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Annoucement about the issuance of subordinated eurobond abroad

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Annoucement about the issuance of subordinated eurobond abroad 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Annoucement about the issuance of subordinated eurobond abroad 
24-Jun-2025 / 11:09 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Annoucement about the issuance of subordinated eurobond abroad 
 
  
 
DATE: June 24, 2025 
 
  
 
  
 
Our Bank has mandated Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, BNP Paribas, 
Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, First Abu Dhabi Bank,  MUFG Securities EMEA plc and Standard Chartered Bank for an issuance of 
U.S. dollar-denominated subordinated notes (Basel III compliant) to be sold to Institutional Investors resident abroad. 
 
  
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
  
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
  
 
  
 
Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      TGBD 
LEI Code:    5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  393790 
EQS News ID:  2159676 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2159676&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2025 06:09 ET (10:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
