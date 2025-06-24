Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A0Q87R | ISIN: US47759T1007 | Ticker-Symbol: ZJS1
PR Newswire
24.06.2025 12:48 Uhr
126 Leser
Jinko ESS and METLEN Forge 3GWh+ Strategic BESS Partnership to Accelerate Renewable Energy Transition in Europe and Latin America

ATHENS, Greece, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jinko ESS, a global leading energy storage company, and METLEN, a leading industrial and energy company, signed a landmark Frame Agreement cementing their strategic partnership in utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). The agreement, signed at METLEN's Athens headquarters, establishes a framework for deploying over 3GWh of energy storage projects across Chile and European markets.


The partnership builds around the successful 1.6GWh project currently underway in Chile, where Jinko ESS is supplying its cutting-edge G2 Utility systems for full delivery by Q4 2025. This collaboration highlights Jinko ESS's rapid ascent in the global BESS sector and Metlen Group's strategic expansion as an energy transition enabler.

Jinko ESS CEO Mr. Fangkai Zhou signed the 3GWh strategic agreement framework with METLEN's Executive Director, M Renewables, Nikos Papapetrou. The alliance combines Jinko ESS's industry-leading BESS technology with METLEN's global energy expertise to address critical grid stability challenges.

"METLEN's proven energy infrastructure capabilities and Jinko ESS's technological innovation create an unmatched value proposition for grid operators," stated Mr. Zhou, CEO of Jinko ESS. "This framework ensures long-term supply security while accelerating the clean energy transition in strategic markets."

Nikos Papapetrou, Executive Director, M Renewables stated: "By joining forces with Jinko ESS, we are combining cutting-edge storage technology with our expertise to unlock large-scale, resilient energy infrastructure. METLEN is a global leader in green energy, with an overall 12.7 GW pipeline in various steges locations and more specifically 2.6 GW in storage, proving its longstanding efforts to advance energy transition."

The agreement underscores both companies' commitment to enabling renewable energy adoption through advanced storage solutions, reinforcing Jinko ESS's position as one of the fastest-growing global BESS companies and METLEN's leadership in sustainable energy development.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717693/H1A6651.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717694/H1A6784.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jinko-ess-and-metlen-forge-3gwh-strategic-bess-partnership-to-accelerate-renewable-energy-transition-in-europe-and-latin-america-302489536.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
