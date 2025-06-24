London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Sends, a UK-based digital payment solutions provider, has been named a finalist at the prestigious London Fintech Awards 2025. The company has been shortlisted in the Fintech Scale-Up of the Year nomination, following a thorough evaluation by a panel of industry experts. This recognition highlights Sends as one of the most innovative and impactful fintech companies in the market today.

The winners of the London Fintech Awards 2025 were announced at a ceremony in London's Shakespeare's Globe Theatre at The Underglobe on Wednesday, 18 June. Leading figures from across the fintech industry gathered to celebrate innovation.

"We are honoured to be named a finalist at the London Fintech Awards 2025," said Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Sends. "This recognition reflects our team's dedication, our clients' trust, and our commitment to delivering secure and scalable financial solutions. As a young company in both the UK and EU markets, we're proud to stand alongside the pioneers of the fintech industry."

Organised annually to celebrate innovation across the UK's financial technology landscape, the London Fintech Awards highlight companies making significant contributions to the industry. Sends was shortlisted for its robust platform for business and personal use, rapid growth in 2025, and ongoing advancements in digital payment solutions.

With this nomination, Sends reaffirms its mission to empower businesses and individuals through financial technology. The event was supported by a network of partners, including Eversheds Sutherland, S&W, Deloitte, EY, and many more.

