Global Brands Magazine: iscore WINS MOST INNOVATIVE DATA SOLUTIONS PROVIDER, EGYPT AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2024

LONDON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iscore, a leading data solutions provider, has been recognised as the "Most Innovative Data Solutions Provider, Egypt, 2024" by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) at the Global Brand Awards. This recognition reflects iscore commitment to enhancing data solutions through innovation.

The Global Brand Awards recognises outstanding achievements across various industries worldwide. iscore received this award for its continued efforts in providing effective and reliable data solutions.

Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, commented, "At Global Brands Magazine, we take pride in recognising organizations that drive innovation and excellence. iscore recognition as the Most Innovative Data Solutions Provider in Egypt highlights its dedication to enhancing financial services through advanced data solutions. Their commitment to accuracy, efficiency, and reliability has set a high standard in the industry. Congratulations to iscore team on this well-earned achievement. "

ABOUT iscore

The Egyptian Credit Bureau - iscore, was founded in 2005 as an Egyptian joint-stock company. Its establishment involved the participation of 25 banks and the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA). The Central Bank of Egypt authorized the commencement of its operations on January 22, 2008. The company is dedicated to executing a strategic plan aligned with Egypt's Vision 2030 and the financial inclusion initiative of the Central Bank of Egypt. This involves the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies designed to meet the demands of the digital era. By offering innovative data analysis solutions, iscore assists its clients, which include banks and corporations, in enhancing operational efficiency. Consequently, clients receive the requisite support and accurate data essential for making credit decisions and monitoring business activities to foster sustainability within Egypt financial sector. iscore manages a sophisticated credit database encompassing information on individuals as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Moreover, it provides the capability to verify a diverse range of data by connecting to government databases through the G2G gateway, in accordance with established protocols with various entities.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is one of the largest Brands publication in the world, leading the way in delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industries. Based in the UK, the magazine keeps readers informed about 'best-in-class' brands worldwide. Each year, GBM recognizes companies that demonstrate innovation, exceptional service, and consumer-focused solutions in their respective industries.

With over 8.4 million annual visitors and 14 million page views, GBM is the world's premier Brand magazine. The magazine also boasts a robust social media presence, engagement including 35k+ Facebook followers, 20k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 4k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors, including finance, education, hospitality, technology, and more. More than 10,000 companies were evaluated in 2024 for the Global Brand Awards.

The Global Brand Awards ceremonies are hosted at some of the world's most iconic venues, including The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, Emperors Palace, JW Marriott Marquis, Galaxy Macau, and The Athenee Hotel. Continuing this legacy, this year's event was held at the esteemed Grand Hyatt in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, upholding the tradition of excellence and grandeur.

